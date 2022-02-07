Back in 2009, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor surprised a family by visiting them at their home in Chanderi, a town in Madhya Pradesh. The 3 Idiots' stars sat down and broke bread with the family, Aamir khan spoke to Kamlesh Kori, who was working as a weaver and crafting sarees at the time. He even bought two sarees from him, each for ₹25,000. But today Kamlesh's family is left selling bidis to earn a livelihood. 

Aamir Khan with a family in Chanderi
Source: YouTube

What's sad to know is that Aamir Khan had promised to set up a showroom for the craftsman, where he would be able to sell his work for what it's truly worth. Not to mention, that at the time, the 3 Idiots' actor had even given Kamlesh Kori his gold ring and made him his 'friend.' 

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Chanderi
Source: YouTube

But according to a report, Kamlesh's entire family is consumed by a financial crisis. So much so, that now, post his demise, his children can no longer attend school, and his wife Kamla Bai is selling bidis to make a living. She even recalled her husband trying to reach Aamir Khan through the phone number he'd provided the family with, but there was no response from the celeb's end. 

Aamir Khan writing a note to the family
Source: YouTube

Here's a small clip from their visit to the family. 

This is heartbreaking to hear. 