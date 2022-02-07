Back in 2009, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor surprised a family by visiting them at their home in Chanderi, a town in Madhya Pradesh. The 3 Idiots' stars sat down and broke bread with the family, Aamir khan spoke to Kamlesh Kori, who was working as a weaver and crafting sarees at the time. He even bought two sarees from him, each for ₹25,000. But today Kamlesh's family is left selling bidis to earn a livelihood.

What's sad to know is that Aamir Khan had promised to set up a showroom for the craftsman, where he would be able to sell his work for what it's truly worth. Not to mention, that at the time, the 3 Idiots' actor had even given Kamlesh Kori his gold ring and made him his 'friend.'

But according to a report, Kamlesh's entire family is consumed by a financial crisis. So much so, that now, post his demise, his children can no longer attend school, and his wife Kamla Bai is selling bidis to make a living. She even recalled her husband trying to reach Aamir Khan through the phone number he'd provided the family with, but there was no response from the celeb's end.

Here's a small clip from their visit to the family.

This is heartbreaking to hear.