Fantasy serves as a gateway to worlds beyond our imagination, where dragons soar, wizards cast spells, and heroes embark on epic quests in the world of cinema. From the enchanted lands of Middle-earth to the magical streets of Diagon Alley, fantasy movies have captivated audiences for generations, offering an escape into realms of wonder and adventure.

In this article, we have covered 100+ best fantasy movies celebrating the dreamy worlds, unforgettable characters, and timeless stories that have left an indelible mark on the landscape of cinema.

1. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Lead Actors: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Supporting Artists: Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj

Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj Director: S.S. Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli Release Date: July 10, 2015

July 10, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours, 39 minutes

2 hours, 39 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: Approximately $100 million worldwide

Approximately $100 million worldwide Language: Telugu, Tamil (originally), dubbed in various languages including Hindi and Malayalam

Shivudu, a young man raised in a small village, learns of his royal heritage and embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his lineage. This is one of the best fantasy movies.

2. Magadheera (2009)

Lead Actors: Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal

Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal Supporting Artist: Dev Gill, Srihari

Dev Gill, Srihari Director: S.S. Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli Release Date: July 31, 2009

July 31, 2009 Run Time: 2 hours, 47 minutes

2 hours, 47 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: Estimated over ₹150 crore

Estimated over ₹150 crore Language: Telugu

The story revolves around Kala Bhairava, a brave warrior from the past, and his love interest, Princess Mitravinda. Through a series of reincarnations, the film depicts their enduring love story spanning centuries.

3. Eega (2012)

Lead Actors: Sudeep, Nani, Samantha

Sudeep, Nani, Samantha Supporting Artist: Adithya Menon

Adithya Menon Director: S.S. Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli Release Date: July 6, 2012

July 6, 2012 Run Time: 2 hours, 25 minutes

2 hours, 25 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: Estimated over ₹1.25 billion

Estimated over ₹1.25 billion Language: Telugu, Tamil

It is a unique tale of love and revenge, showcasing a housefly’s quest to protect his love from a merciless antagonist.

4. Mayabazar (1957)

Lead Actors: N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao

N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao Supporting Artist: Savitri, S.V. Ranga Rao

Savitri, S.V. Ranga Rao Director: Kadiri Venkata Reddy

Kadiri Venkata Reddy Release Date: March 27, 1957

March 27, 1957 Run Time: 3 hours, 12 minutes

3 hours, 12 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Revenue: Not widely documented

Not widely documented Language: Telugu, Tamil

The film is a retelling of a popular episode from the Mahabharata, focusing on the marriage of Arjuna’s son Abhimanyu with Sasirekha, the daughter of Balarama.

5. Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum (1979)

Lead Actors: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Supporting Artist: Jayabharathi, Sripriya

Jayabharathi, Sripriya Director: I.V. Sasi

I.V. Sasi Release Date: March 14, 1979

March 14, 1979 Run Time: 2 hours, 21 minutes

2 hours, 21 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: Not widely documented

Not widely documented Language: Malayalam

The movie tells the classic tale of Aladdin and his magical lamp, bringing to life the fantasy elements with the cinematic technology of its time.

6. Anji (2004)

Lead Actors: Chiranjeevi, Namrata Shirodkar

Chiranjeevi, Namrata Shirodkar Supporting Artist: Nagendra Babu, Reema Sen

Nagendra Babu, Reema Sen Director: Kodi Ramakrishna

Kodi Ramakrishna Release Date: March 19, 2004

March 19, 2004 Run Time: 2 hours, 41 minutes

2 hours, 41 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Revenue: Not widely documented

Not widely documented Language: Telugu

Anji is a skilled thief who is entrusted with the task of protecting a sacred diamond known as “Dhakshayani,” which possesses immense power and is sought after by evil forces. Anji must navigate through treacherous obstacles and battles against dark forces led by a villainous sorcerer named Kalakeya.

7. Paheli (2005)

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Supporting Artist: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher Director: Amol Palekar

Amol Palekar Release Date: June 24, 2005

June 24, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours, 21 minutes

2 hours, 21 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹413 million

Approximately ₹413 million Language: Hindi

Lachchi, is a young bride who is married to a wealthy merchant named Kishanlal. One day, a ghost in the form of Kishanlal appears before Lachchi and reveals that he is her true husband, who has been turned into a ghost by a curse.

8. OMG: Oh My God! (2012)

Lead Actors: Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar

Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar Supporting Artist: Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri

Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri Director: Umesh Shukla

Umesh Shukla Release Date: September 28, 2012

September 28, 2012 Run Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes

2 hours, 5 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹1.9 billion

Approximately ₹1.9 billion Language: Hindi

Kanji Lalji Mehta, is an atheist and a shopkeeper who makes a living by selling religious idols and artifacts. When an earthquake destroys his shop, Kanji’s insurance claim is rejected by the insurance company on the grounds of “Acts of God.” Frustrated and disillusioned, Kanji decides to take legal action against God.

9. Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005)

Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao

Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao Supporting Artist: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar Release Date: December 23, 2005

December 23, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

2 hours, 15 minutes IMDB Rating: 4.5/10

4.5/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹64 million

Approximately ₹64 million Language: Hindi

Aditya, is a carefree young man who is constantly at odds with his father, Dr. Anmol Acharya. One day, Aditya’s life takes a fantastical turn when he encounters Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, who offers him a second chance at life. This is one of the fantasy movies with magic.

10. Ithihasa (2014)

Lead Actors: Shine Tom Chacko, Anusree

Shine Tom Chacko, Anusree Supporting Artist: Balu Varghese, Rajeev Pillai

Balu Varghese, Rajeev Pillai Director: Binu S

Binu S Release Date: October 10, 2014

October 10, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours, 17 minutes

2 hours, 17 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: Not widely documented

Not widely documented Language: Malayalam

Alby, a carefree and irresponsible young man, finds himself trapped in Sara’s body, while Sara, a serious and hardworking woman, wakes up in Alby’s body. As they try to navigate each other’s lives, hilarity ensues, and they must find a way to reverse the switch before it becomes permanent.

11. Anandabhadram (2005)

Lead Actors: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan Supporting Artist: Manoj K. Jayan, Kalabhavan Mani

Manoj K. Jayan, Kalabhavan Mani Director: Santosh Sivan

Santosh Sivan Release Date: November 4, 2005

November 4, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours, 56 minutes

2 hours, 56 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: Not widely documented

Not widely documented Language: Malayalam

The story follows the life of a young artist named Omana, who returns to her ancestral home after the death of her parents. She discovers that her family’s wealth is guarded by a curse, and to break it, she must unravel the mystery surrounding a sacred artifact known as ‘Anandabhadram’.

12. Bhoothnath (2008)

Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan Supporting Artist: Aman Siddiqui, Priyanshu Chatterjee

Aman Siddiqui, Priyanshu Chatterjee Director: Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma Release Date: May 9, 2008

May 9, 2008 Run Time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

2 hours, 10 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹340 million

Approximately ₹340 million Language: Hindi

Kailash Nath, a friendly ghost befriends the the youngest member of the family, Banku when a family from Delhi moves into the mansion. However, as Banku faces challenges at school and in his neighborhood, Bhoothnath decides to help him by using his supernatural powers. This is one of the fantasy movies for family.

13. Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004)

Lead actors: Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia

Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia Supporting Artists: Ajay Devgn, Farida Jalal

Ajay Devgn, Farida Jalal Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Release date: August 6, 2004

August 6, 2004 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 43 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 43 minutes IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide

Approximately $2.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Raj Chaudhary, a car enthusiast, revamps his father’s old car. The car comes alive and is possessed by his father’s spirit, who died in an accident caused by a ruthless businessman named Deven Chaudhary. As Raj and Taarzan bond, the car becomes his ally in seeking revenge against those responsible for his family’s suffering. It has taught us the fantasy movies meaning.

14. Bhoothnath Returns (2014)

Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Parth Bhalerao

Amitabh Bachchan, Parth Bhalerao Supporting Artist: Boman Irani, Usha Jadhav

Boman Irani, Usha Jadhav Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Release Date: April 11, 2014

April 11, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours, 35 minutes

2 hours, 35 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹750 million

Approximately ₹750 million Language: Hindi

It is a sequel to the 2008 film Bhoothnath and continues the story of the friendly ghost as he returns to help a young boy contest in the local elections against corrupt politicians.

15. Adventures of Ali-Baba and the Forty Thieves (1980)

Lead Actors: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman

Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman Supporting Artist: Prem Chopra, Rolan Bykov

Prem Chopra, Rolan Bykov Director: Latif Faiziyev, Umesh Mehra

Latif Faiziyev, Umesh Mehra Release Date: 20 June 1980

20 June 1980 Run Time: 2 hours, 24 minutes

2 hours, 24 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: Not widely documented

Not widely documented Language: Hindi

This is one of the fantasy movies of all time. The story follows the adventures of Ali Baba, a poor woodcutter who stumbles upon a secret cave filled with treasures belonging to a band of notorious thieves. Using the magical phrase “Open Sesame,” Ali Baba gains access to the cave and begins to take small amounts of treasure, unaware of the danger he is putting himself in.

16. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)

Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Supporting Artist: Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Release Date: 9 September 2022

9 September 2022 Run Time: 2 hours, 47 minutes

2 hours, 47 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Revenue: ₹431 crore approximately

₹431 crore approximately Language: Hindi

A DJ with superpowers and his ladylove embark on a mission to protect the Brahmastra, a weapon of enormous energy, from dark forces closing in on them.

17. Phillauri (2017)

Lead Actors: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh

Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh Supporting Artist: Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada

Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada Director: Anshai Lal

Anshai Lal Release Date: March 24, 2017

March 24, 2017 Run Time: 2 hours, 18 minutes

2 hours, 18 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹500 million

Approximately ₹500 million Language: Hindi, Punjabi

This movie revolves around the story of a young man who unknowingly marries a ghost and how their lives intersect with a modern-day couple.

18. Damsel (2024)

Lead Actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone,

Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Supporting Artist: Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Release Date: March 8, 2024

March 8, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

1 hour, 50 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: Not known

Not known Language: English

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt.

19. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Lead Actors: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen

Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen Supporting Artist: Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean

Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Release Date: December 19, 2001

December 19, 2001 Run Time: 2 hours, 58 minutes

2 hours, 58 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Revenue: Approximately $887 million worldwide

Approximately $887 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows the journey of a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins as he sets out to destroy a powerful ring, accompanied by a diverse fellowship of allies. This is one of the fantasy movies with magic.

20. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Lead Actors: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen

Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen Supporting Artist: Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean

Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Release Date: December 17, 2003

December 17, 2003 Run Time: 3 hours, 21 minutes

3 hours, 21 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Revenue: Approximately $1.14 billion worldwide

Approximately $1.14 billion worldwide Language: English

The film follows the climactic conclusion of the War of the Ring as Frodo Baggins and his companions make their final stand against the dark forces of Sauron.

21. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Lead Actors: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen

Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen Supporting Artist: Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean

Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Release Date: December 18, 2002

December 18, 2002 Run Time: 2 hours, 59 minutes

2 hours, 59 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Revenue: Approximately $947 million worldwide

Approximately $947 million worldwide Language: English

The film continues the journey of the members of the Fellowship of the Ring as they are separated and face new challenges in their quest to defeat the dark lord Sauron.

22. Excalibur (1981)

Lead Actors: Nigel Terry, Helen Mirren, Nicholas Clay

Nigel Terry, Helen Mirren, Nicholas Clay Supporting Artist: Cherie Lunghi, Paul Geoffrey, Nicol Williamson

Cherie Lunghi, Paul Geoffrey, Nicol Williamson Director: John Boorman

John Boorman Release Date: April 10, 1981

April 10, 1981 Run Time: 2 hours, 20 minutes

2 hours, 20 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Approximately $34 million worldwide

Approximately $34 million worldwide Language: English

The film retells the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, drawing primarily from Thomas Malory’s “Le Morte d’Arthur.” It chronicles Arthur’s rise to power, his legendary sword Excalibur, his marriage to Guinevere, and the formation of the Round Table. This is one of the best fantasy movies.

23. The Princess Bride (1987)

Lead actors: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright

Cary Elwes, Robin Wright Supporting Artists: Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant

Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Release date: September 25, 1987

September 25, 1987 Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes

1 hour 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $30.9 million (worldwide gross)

$30.9 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Buttercup, a princess, and his true love Westley, a farm boy are separated by fate. Things take a turn in their lives when Westley becomes the Dread Pirate Roberts and returns to rescue Buttercup from an arranged marriage to the despicable Prince Humperdinck.

24. The Fall (2006)

Lead Actors: Lee Pace, Catinca Untaru

Lee Pace, Catinca Untaru Supporting Artist: Justine Waddell, Kim Uylenbroek

Justine Waddell, Kim Uylenbroek Director: Tarsem Singh

Tarsem Singh Release Date: May 30, 2008 (United States)

May 30, 2008 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 57 minutes

1 hour, 57 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: Approximately $3.1 million worldwide

Approximately $3.1 million worldwide Language: English

It follows the story of a paraplegic stuntman who tells a fantastical tale to a young girl while both are recovering in a hospital in Los Angeles during the 1920s.

25. Solomon Kane (2009)

Lead Actors: James Purefoy, Max von Sydow, Rachel Hurd-Wood

James Purefoy, Max von Sydow, Rachel Hurd-Wood Supporting Artist: Pete Postlethwaite, Alice Krige, Mackenzie Crook

Pete Postlethwaite, Alice Krige, Mackenzie Crook Director: Michael J. Bassett

Michael J. Bassett Release Date: December 23, 2009 (France)

December 23, 2009 (France) Run Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes

1 hour, 44 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $19.7 million worldwide

Approximately $19.7 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows the story of the titular character, a 17th-century Puritan swordsman who embarks on a quest for redemption and to save his soul from the Devil’s retribution.

26. Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Lead Actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones, Sandahl Bergman

Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones, Sandahl Bergman Supporting Artist: Gerry Lopez, Mako, Max von Sydow

Gerry Lopez, Mako, Max von Sydow Director: John Milius

John Milius Release Date: May 14, 1982 (United States)

May 14, 1982 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours, 9 minutes

2 hours, 9 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: Approximately $68 million worldwide

Approximately $68 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows the journey of Conan, a Cimmerian warrior, as he seeks revenge against the sorcerer who murdered his parents and enslaved him as a child. This is one of the fantasy movies for family.

27. The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Lead Actors: Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Michael Angarano

Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Michael Angarano Supporting Artist: Liu Yifei, Li Bingbing, Collin Chou

Liu Yifei, Li Bingbing, Collin Chou Director: Rob Minkoff

Rob Minkoff Release Date: April 18, 2008 (United States)

April 18, 2008 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes

1 hour, 44 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Approximately $128 million worldwide

Approximately $128 million worldwide Language: English

This movie follows the story of a teenage fan of martial arts movies who finds himself transported back to ancient China. There, he joins forces with legendary warriors, including the Monkey King and the Silent Monk, on a quest to free the imprisoned Jade Warlord.

28. Ladyhawke (1985)

Lead Actors: Matthew Broderick, Rutger Hauer, Michelle Pfeiffer

Matthew Broderick, Rutger Hauer, Michelle Pfeiffer Supporting Artist: Leo McKern, John Wood, Ken Hutchison

Leo McKern, John Wood, Ken Hutchison Director: Richard Donner

Richard Donner Release Date: April 12, 1985 (United States)

April 12, 1985 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours, 1 minute

2 hours, 1 minute IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: Approximately $18.4 million worldwide

Approximately $18.4 million worldwide Language: English

This film tells the story of a young thief who becomes entangled in the plight of two lovers cursed by an evil bishop. By day, the woman is transformed into a hawk, while by night, the man becomes a wolf, preventing them from ever being together.

29. The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

Lead Actors: Heath Ledger, Christopher Plummer, Lily Cole, Andrew Garfield, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Colin Farrell

Heath Ledger, Christopher Plummer, Lily Cole, Andrew Garfield, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Colin Farrell Director: Terry Gilliam

Terry Gilliam Release Date: October 22, 2009

October 22, 2009 Run Time: 2 hours, 3 minutes

2 hours, 3 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: Approximately $64.4 million worldwide

Approximately $64.4 million worldwide Language: English

The story revolves around Doctor Parnassus, an immortal traveling showman, who makes a deal with the devil to regain his youth.

30. Clash of the Titans (1981)

Lead Actors: Harry Hamlin, Judi Bowker, Laurence Olivier

Harry Hamlin, Judi Bowker, Laurence Olivier Supporting Artist: Burgess Meredith, Maggie Smith, Ursula Andress

Burgess Meredith, Maggie Smith, Ursula Andress Director: Desmond Davis

Desmond Davis Release Date: June 12, 1981 (United States)

June 12, 1981 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes

1 hour, 58 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: Approximately $41 million worldwide

Approximately $41 million worldwide Language: English

This film is inspired by Greek mythology, specifically focusing on the adventures of Perseus, the mortal son of Zeus, as he battles various mythological creatures in his quest to rescue Princess Andromeda and defeat the sea monster sent by the gods.

31. Godmothered (2020)

Lead Actors: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher

Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher Supporting Artist: Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis Director: Sharon Maguire

Sharon Maguire Release Date: December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020 Run Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

1 hour, 50 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: Not known

Not known Language: English

This film follows the story of a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who ventures into the real world to prove that people still need fairy godmothers. This has taught us the fantasy movies meaning.

32. Highlander (1986)

Lead Actors: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Clancy Brown

Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Clancy Brown Supporting Artist: Roxanne Hart, Beatie Edney

Roxanne Hart, Beatie Edney Director: Russell Mulcahy

Russell Mulcahy Release Date: March 7, 1986 (United States)

March 7, 1986 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 56 minutes

1 hour, 56 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $12.9 million worldwide

Approximately $12.9 million worldwide Language: English

This movie tells the story of immortal warriors who battle throughout the centuries, with the last remaining immortal set to receive a mysterious prize.

33. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Lead Actors: Ben Barnes, Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes

Ben Barnes, Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes Supporting Artist: William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Sergio Castellitto

William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Sergio Castellitto Director: Andrew Adamson

Andrew Adamson Release Date: May 16, 2008 (United States)

May 16, 2008 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours, 29 minutes

2 hours, 29 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: Approximately $419 million worldwide

Approximately $419 million worldwide Language: English

The movie follows the Pevensie siblings as they return to Narnia to aid Prince Caspian in his struggle for the throne against his corrupt uncle, King Miraz.

34. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Lead Actors: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci

Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci Supporting Artist: Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien

Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton Release Date: November 17, 1999 (United States)

November 17, 1999 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

1 hour, 45 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: Approximately $206 million worldwide

Approximately $206 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows Ichabod Crane, a detective from New York City, as he investigates a series of murders in the rural town of Sleepy Hollow, which are rumored to be the work of the Headless Horseman.

35. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Lead Actors: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen

Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen Supporting Artist: Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Ken Stott

Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Ken Stott Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Release Date: December 14, 2012 (United States)

December 14, 2012 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours, 49 minutes

2 hours, 49 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: Approximately $1.02 billion worldwide

Approximately $1.02 billion worldwide Language: English

The film follows the journey of Bilbo Baggins, a hobbit who is reluctantly recruited by the wizard Gandalf to join a group of dwarves on a quest to reclaim their homeland from the dragon Smaug.

36. The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

Lead Actors: Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro

Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro Supporting Artist: Kyle MacLachlan, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Kyle MacLachlan, Renée Elise Goldsberry Director: Eli Roth

Eli Roth Release Date: September 21, 2018 (United States)

September 21, 2018 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

1 hour, 45 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Revenue: Approximately $131 million worldwide

Approximately $131 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows a young orphan who discovers his uncle is a warlock and enters a world of magic and sorcery when he goes to live with him in his mysterious old house.

37. The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Lead Actors: Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon

Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon Supporting Artists: Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer Director: George Miller

George Miller Release Date: June 12, 1987 (United States)

June 12, 1987 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes

1 hour, 58 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: Approximately $63 million worldwide

Approximately $63 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows three single women in a small New England town who unknowingly summon the Devil, played by Jack Nicholson, and gain magical powers.

38. Labyrinth (1986)

Lead Actors: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly

David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly Supporting Artist: Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson

Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson Director: Jim Henson

Jim Henson Release Date: June 27, 1986 (United States)

June 27, 1986 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 41 minutes

1 hour, 41 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Approximately $12.9 million worldwide

Approximately $12.9 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows a young girl named Sarah as she journeys through a fantastical maze to rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King, played by Bowie. This is one of the best fantasy movies.

39. Nanny McPhee (2005)

Lead Actors: Emma Thompson, Colin Firth

Emma Thompson, Colin Firth Supporting Artist: Angela Lansbury, Kelly Macdonald, Thomas Sangster

Angela Lansbury, Kelly Macdonald, Thomas Sangster Director: Kirk Jones

Kirk Jones Release Date: October 21, 2005 (United Kingdom), January 27, 2006 (United States)

October 21, 2005 (United Kingdom), January 27, 2006 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

1 hour, 37 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: Approximately $122 million worldwide

Approximately $122 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows a widowed father and his seven misbehaving children who are cared for by a mysterious nanny with magical powers.

40. Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Lead Actors: Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal Supporting Artist: Rhys Ifans, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes

Rhys Ifans, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes Director: Susanna White

Susanna White Release Date: August 20, 2010 (United States)

August 20, 2010 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes

1 hour, 49 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $93 million worldwide

Approximately $93 million worldwide Language: English

In this installment, Nanny McPhee arrives to help a young mother who is struggling to run the family farm and take care of her children while her husband is away at war.

41. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Lead Actors: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson

Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson Supporting Artist: Judi Dench, Rupert Everett, Allison Janney

Judi Dench, Rupert Everett, Allison Janney Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton Release Date: September 30, 2016 (United States)

September 30, 2016 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours, 7 minutes

2 hours, 7 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: Approximately $296 million worldwide

Approximately $296 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows a teenage boy who discovers a secret refuge for children with extraordinary abilities and must protect them from sinister forces.

42. Into The Woods (2014)

Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden Supporting Artist: Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Johnny Depp

Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Johnny Depp Director: Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall Release Date: December 25, 2014 (United States)

December 25, 2014 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes

2 hours, 5 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Revenue: Approximately $213 million worldwide

Approximately $213 million worldwide Language: English

The film intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, following the journey of a baker and his wife as they venture into the woods to lift a curse that prevents them from having children.

43. Peter Pan (2003)

Lead Actors: Jeremy Sumpter, Rachel Hurd-Wood, Jason Isaacs

Jeremy Sumpter, Rachel Hurd-Wood, Jason Isaacs Supporting Artist: Olivia Williams, Lynn Redgrave, Richard Briers

Olivia Williams, Lynn Redgrave, Richard Briers Director: P.J. Hogan

P.J. Hogan Release Date: December 25, 2003 (United States)

December 25, 2003 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 53 minutes

1 hour, 53 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: Approximately $122 million worldwide

Approximately $122 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows the story of Wendy Darling and her brothers as they are whisked away to the magical world of Neverland by a boy who never grows up, Peter Pan.

44. Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Lead Actors: Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo

Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo Supporting Artist: Dax Shepard, Kristen Stewart, Tim Robbins

Dax Shepard, Kristen Stewart, Tim Robbins Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Release Date: November 11, 2005 (United States)

November 11, 2005 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 53 minutes

1 hour, 53 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $64 million worldwide

Approximately $64 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows two brothers who find a mysterious board game that sends their house into outer space, leading them on an unexpected adventure.

45. The City of Lost Children (1995)

Lead Actors: Ron Perlman, Daniel Emilfork

Ron Perlman, Daniel Emilfork Supporting Artist: Judith Vittet, Dominique Pinon

Judith Vittet, Dominique Pinon Directors: Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet Release Date: May 17, 1995 (France)

May 17, 1995 (France) Run Time: 1 hour, 52 minutes

1 hour, 52 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Language: French

French Revenue: Approximately $1.1 million (France)

The film is set in a surreal, dystopian world and follows a scientist who kidnaps children to steal their dreams, causing chaos in a strange, industrial city.

46. The Dark Crystal (1982)

Lead Actors: Jim Henson (Voice of Jen)

Jim Henson (Voice of Jen) Supporting Artist: Kathryn Mullen (Voice of Kira), Frank Oz (Voice of Aughra, Chamberlain)

Kathryn Mullen (Voice of Kira), Frank Oz (Voice of Aughra, Chamberlain) Directors: Jim Henson, Frank Oz

Jim Henson, Frank Oz Release Date: December 17, 1982 (United States)

December 17, 1982 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 33 minutes

1 hour, 33 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Language: English

English Revenue: Approximately $40.6 million worldwide

The film follows the journey of a young Gelfling named Jen, who embarks on a quest to heal the Dark Crystal and restore balance to his world.

47. Big Fish (2003)

Lead Actors: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney (Young and Old Edward Bloom)

Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney (Young and Old Edward Bloom) Supporting Artist: Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange, Helena Bonham Carter

Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange, Helena Bonham Carter Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton Release Date: December 10, 2003 (United States)

December 10, 2003 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes

2 hours, 5 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: Approximately $123.6 million worldwide

Approximately $123.6 million worldwide Language: English

The film tells the story of Edward Bloom, a man who loves to tell tall tales about his life, much to the frustration of his son. As Edward nears the end of his life, his son sets out to unravel the truth behind his father’s fantastical stories.

48. The NeverEnding Story (1984)

Lead Actors: Barret Oliver, Noah Hathaway

Barret Oliver, Noah Hathaway Supporting Artist: Tami Stronach, Moses Gunn

Tami Stronach, Moses Gunn Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Wolfgang Petersen Release Date: July 20, 1984 (United States)

July 20, 1984 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 42 minutes

1 hour, 42 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Approximately $100 million worldwide

Approximately $100 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows a young boy named Bastian who discovers a magical book that transports him to the mystical land of Fantasia, where he becomes embroiled in a quest to save the kingdom from destruction.

49. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

Lead Actors: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage

Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage Supporting Artist: Orlando Bloom, Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans

Orlando Bloom, Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Release Date: December 13, 2013 (United States)

December 13, 2013 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours, 41 minutes

2 hours, 41 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: Approximately $958 million worldwide

Approximately $958 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows the journey of Bilbo Baggins, Thorin Oakenshield, and their company of dwarves as they continue their quest to reclaim the Lonely Mountain from the dragon Smaug.

50. Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Lead Actors: Max Records, Catherine Keener

Max Records, Catherine Keener Supporting Artist: Voices of James Gandolfini, Lauren Ambrose, Forest Whitaker, Catherine O’Hara

Voices of James Gandolfini, Lauren Ambrose, Forest Whitaker, Catherine O’Hara Director: Spike Jonze

Spike Jonze Release Date: October 16, 2009 (United States)

October 16, 2009 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour, 41 minutes

1 hour, 41 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: Approximately $100.1 million worldwide

Approximately $100.1 million worldwide Language: English

The film follows the imaginative adventures of a young boy named Max, who escapes to a world inhabited by giant creatures known as “Wild Things.”

These fantasy movies of all time will give you a dreamy ride.

FAQ’s

Q: What type of film is a fantasy movie?

Ans: A fantasy movie is a type of film that typically features imaginative and fantastical elements that are not based on reality.

Q: What is good about fantasy movies?

Ans: Fantasy movies provide a means of escape from the stresses and realities of everyday life. They evoke a sense of wonder and magic that captivates audiences of all ages. Despite their fantastical settings, fantasy movies often explore universal themes such as love, friendship, courage, and the battle between good and evil.

Q: What does it mean if you like fantasy movies?

Ans: If you enjoy fantasy movies, it likely indicates a preference for imaginative storytelling, fantastical settings, and the exploration of otherworldly themes.

Q: Is Harry Potter a high or low fantasy?

Ans: “Harry Potter” is typically classified as low fantasy. Low fantasy is a subgenre of fantasy fiction that takes place in the real world or a world that is very similar to our own, with the addition of magical elements.

Q: Is fantasy a genre?

Ans: Yes, fantasy is considered a genre in literature, film, and other forms of storytelling. Fantasy as a genre encompasses a wide range of subgenres and styles, including epic fantasy, urban fantasy, dark fantasy, fairy tales, and more.