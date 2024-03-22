Fantasy serves as a gateway to worlds beyond our imagination, where dragons soar, wizards cast spells, and heroes embark on epic quests in the world of cinema. From the enchanted lands of Middle-earth to the magical streets of Diagon Alley, fantasy movies have captivated audiences for generations, offering an escape into realms of wonder and adventure.
In this article, we have covered 100+ best fantasy movies celebrating the dreamy worlds, unforgettable characters, and timeless stories that have left an indelible mark on the landscape of cinema.
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)
|8
|2.
|Magadheera (2009)
|7.7
|3.
|Eega (2012)
|7.7
|4.
|Mayabazar (1957)
|9.1
|5.
|Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum (1979)
|6.6
|6.
|Anji (2004)
|6.2
|7.
|Paheli (2005)
|6.4
|8.
|OMG: Oh My God! (2012)
|8.1
|9.
|Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005)
|4.7
|10.
|Ithihasa (2014)
|6.1
|11.
|Anandabhadram (2005)
|7.3
|12.
|Bhoothnath (2008)
|6.4
|13.
|Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004)
|4.7
|14.
|Bhoothnath Returns (2014)
|6.5
|15.
|Adventures of Ali-Baba and the Forty Thieves (1980)
|6.2
|16.
|Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)
|5.6
|17.
|Phillauri (2017)
|6.1
|18.
|Damsel (2024)
|6.1
|19.
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
|8.9
|20.
|The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
|9
|21.
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
|8.8
|22.
|Excalibur (1981)
|7.3
|23.
|The Princess Bride (1987)
|8
|24.
|The Fall (2006)
|7.8
|25.
|Solomon Kane (2009)
|6.1
|26.
|Conan the Barbarian (1982)
|6.9
|27.
|The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
|6.5
|28.
|Ladyhawke (1985)
|6.9
|29.
|The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)
|6.8
|30.
|Clash of the Titans (1981)
|6.9
|31.
|Godmothered (2020)
|6.1
|32.
|Highlander (1986)
|7
|33.
|The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
|6.5
|34.
|Sleepy Hollow (1999)
|7.3
|35.
|The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
|7.8
|36.
|The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)
|6.1
|37.
|The Witches of Eastwick (1987)
|6.5
|38.
|Labyrinth (1986)
|7.3
|39.
|Nanny McPhee (2005)
|6.6
|40.
|Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
|6.1
|41.
|Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)
|6.7
|42.
|Into The Woods (2014)
|5.9
|43.
|Peter Pan (2003)
|6.8
|44.
|Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
|6.3
|45.
|The City of Lost Children (1995)
|7.5
|46.
|The Dark Crystal (1982)
|7.1
|47.
|Big Fish (2003)
|8
|48.
|The NeverEnding Story (1984)
|7.3
|49.
|The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
|7.8
|50.
|Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
|6.7
|51.
|The Jungle Book (2016)
|7.4
|52.
|The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
|6.9
|53.
|The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec (2010)
|6.3
|54.
|Dragonslayer (1981)
|6.6
|55.
|Stardust (2007)
|7.6
|56.
|The Holy Mountain (1973)
|7.8
|57.
|The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
|6.5
|58.
|Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
|6.7
|59.
|Pinocchio (2019)
|6.2
|60.
|Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
|8.1
|61.
|Tale of Tales (2015)
|6.1
|62.
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
|8.1
|63.
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
|7.5
|64.
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)
|7.6
|65.
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
|7.4
|66.
|Matilda (1996)
|7
|67.
|Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
|6.7
|68.
|Bridge to Terabithia (2007)
|7.2
|69.
|Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
|7.3
|70.
|Time Bandits (1981)
|6.9
|71.
|The BFG (2016)
|6.3
|72.
|Cinderella (2015)
|6.9
|73.
|Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
|6.4
|74.
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
|6.9
|75.
|Edward Scissorhands (1990)
|7.9
|76.
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
|7.6
|77.
|Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
|7.8
|78.
|The Witches (1990)
|6.8
|79.
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)
|7.2
|80.
|The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1981)
|7.1
|81.
|Life of Pi (2012)
|7.9
|82.
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
|7.7
|83.
|The Spirit of the Beehive (1973)
|7.8
|84.
|Blancanieves (2012)
|7.5
|85.
|Orpheus (1950)
|7.9
|86.
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|7.1
|87.
|The Seventh Seal (1957)
|8.1
|88.
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
|7.9
|89.
|The Thief of Bagdad (1924)
|7.7
|90.
|Enchanted (2007)
|7.1
|91.
|92.
|Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
|7.7
|93.
|Mary Poppins (1964)
|7.8
|94.
|Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
|6.7
|95.
|Pete’s Dragon (2016)
|6.7
|96.
|The Thief of Bagdad (1940)
|7.4
|97.
|Ugetsu (1953)
|8.2
|98.
|A Monster Calls (2016)
|7.4
|99.
|Beauty and the Beast (1946)
|7.9
|100.
|The Green Knight (2021)
|6.6
1. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)
- Lead Actors: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati
- Supporting Artists: Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj
- Director: S.S. Rajamouli
- Release Date: July 10, 2015
- Run Time: 2 hours, 39 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
- Revenue: Approximately $100 million worldwide
- Language: Telugu, Tamil (originally), dubbed in various languages including Hindi and Malayalam
Shivudu, a young man raised in a small village, learns of his royal heritage and embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his lineage. This is one of the best fantasy movies.
2. Magadheera (2009)
- Lead Actors: Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal
- Supporting Artist: Dev Gill, Srihari
- Director: S.S. Rajamouli
- Release Date: July 31, 2009
- Run Time: 2 hours, 47 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Revenue: Estimated over ₹150 crore
- Language: Telugu
The story revolves around Kala Bhairava, a brave warrior from the past, and his love interest, Princess Mitravinda. Through a series of reincarnations, the film depicts their enduring love story spanning centuries.
3. Eega (2012)
- Lead Actors: Sudeep, Nani, Samantha
- Supporting Artist: Adithya Menon
- Director: S.S. Rajamouli
- Release Date: July 6, 2012
- Run Time: 2 hours, 25 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Revenue: Estimated over ₹1.25 billion
- Language: Telugu, Tamil
It is a unique tale of love and revenge, showcasing a housefly’s quest to protect his love from a merciless antagonist.
4. Mayabazar (1957)
- Lead Actors: N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao
- Supporting Artist: Savitri, S.V. Ranga Rao
- Director: Kadiri Venkata Reddy
- Release Date: March 27, 1957
- Run Time: 3 hours, 12 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
- Revenue: Not widely documented
- Language: Telugu, Tamil
The film is a retelling of a popular episode from the Mahabharata, focusing on the marriage of Arjuna’s son Abhimanyu with Sasirekha, the daughter of Balarama.
5. Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum (1979)
- Lead Actors: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth
- Supporting Artist: Jayabharathi, Sripriya
- Director: I.V. Sasi
- Release Date: March 14, 1979
- Run Time: 2 hours, 21 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: Not widely documented
- Language: Malayalam
The movie tells the classic tale of Aladdin and his magical lamp, bringing to life the fantasy elements with the cinematic technology of its time.
6. Anji (2004)
- Lead Actors: Chiranjeevi, Namrata Shirodkar
- Supporting Artist: Nagendra Babu, Reema Sen
- Director: Kodi Ramakrishna
- Release Date: March 19, 2004
- Run Time: 2 hours, 41 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.6/10
- Revenue: Not widely documented
- Language: Telugu
Anji is a skilled thief who is entrusted with the task of protecting a sacred diamond known as “Dhakshayani,” which possesses immense power and is sought after by evil forces. Anji must navigate through treacherous obstacles and battles against dark forces led by a villainous sorcerer named Kalakeya.
7. Paheli (2005)
- Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji
- Supporting Artist: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher
- Director: Amol Palekar
- Release Date: June 24, 2005
- Run Time: 2 hours, 21 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately ₹413 million
- Language: Hindi
Lachchi, is a young bride who is married to a wealthy merchant named Kishanlal. One day, a ghost in the form of Kishanlal appears before Lachchi and reveals that he is her true husband, who has been turned into a ghost by a curse.
8. OMG: Oh My God! (2012)
- Lead Actors: Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar
- Supporting Artist: Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri
- Director: Umesh Shukla
- Release Date: September 28, 2012
- Run Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately ₹1.9 billion
- Language: Hindi
Kanji Lalji Mehta, is an atheist and a shopkeeper who makes a living by selling religious idols and artifacts. When an earthquake destroys his shop, Kanji’s insurance claim is rejected by the insurance company on the grounds of “Acts of God.” Frustrated and disillusioned, Kanji decides to take legal action against God.
9. Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005)
- Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao
- Supporting Artist: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi
- Director: Mahesh Manjrekar
- Release Date: December 23, 2005
- Run Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 4.5/10
- Revenue: Approximately ₹64 million
- Language: Hindi
Aditya, is a carefree young man who is constantly at odds with his father, Dr. Anmol Acharya. One day, Aditya’s life takes a fantastical turn when he encounters Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, who offers him a second chance at life. This is one of the fantasy movies with magic.
10. Ithihasa (2014)
- Lead Actors: Shine Tom Chacko, Anusree
- Supporting Artist: Balu Varghese, Rajeev Pillai
- Director: Binu S
- Release Date: October 10, 2014
- Run Time: 2 hours, 17 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: Not widely documented
- Language: Malayalam
Alby, a carefree and irresponsible young man, finds himself trapped in Sara’s body, while Sara, a serious and hardworking woman, wakes up in Alby’s body. As they try to navigate each other’s lives, hilarity ensues, and they must find a way to reverse the switch before it becomes permanent.
11. Anandabhadram (2005)
- Lead Actors: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan
- Supporting Artist: Manoj K. Jayan, Kalabhavan Mani
- Director: Santosh Sivan
- Release Date: November 4, 2005
- Run Time: 2 hours, 56 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: Not widely documented
- Language: Malayalam
The story follows the life of a young artist named Omana, who returns to her ancestral home after the death of her parents. She discovers that her family’s wealth is guarded by a curse, and to break it, she must unravel the mystery surrounding a sacred artifact known as ‘Anandabhadram’.
12. Bhoothnath (2008)
- Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan
- Supporting Artist: Aman Siddiqui, Priyanshu Chatterjee
- Director: Vivek Sharma
- Release Date: May 9, 2008
- Run Time: 2 hours, 10 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.3/10
- Revenue: Approximately ₹340 million
- Language: Hindi
Kailash Nath, a friendly ghost befriends the the youngest member of the family, Banku when a family from Delhi moves into the mansion. However, as Banku faces challenges at school and in his neighborhood, Bhoothnath decides to help him by using his supernatural powers. This is one of the fantasy movies for family.
13. Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004)
- Lead actors: Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia
- Supporting Artists: Ajay Devgn, Farida Jalal
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Release date: August 6, 2004
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 43 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 4.3/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Raj Chaudhary, a car enthusiast, revamps his father’s old car. The car comes alive and is possessed by his father’s spirit, who died in an accident caused by a ruthless businessman named Deven Chaudhary. As Raj and Taarzan bond, the car becomes his ally in seeking revenge against those responsible for his family’s suffering. It has taught us the fantasy movies meaning.
14. Bhoothnath Returns (2014)
- Lead Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Parth Bhalerao
- Supporting Artist: Boman Irani, Usha Jadhav
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Release Date: April 11, 2014
- Run Time: 2 hours, 35 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately ₹750 million
- Language: Hindi
It is a sequel to the 2008 film Bhoothnath and continues the story of the friendly ghost as he returns to help a young boy contest in the local elections against corrupt politicians.
15. Adventures of Ali-Baba and the Forty Thieves (1980)
- Lead Actors: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman
- Supporting Artist: Prem Chopra, Rolan Bykov
- Director: Latif Faiziyev, Umesh Mehra
- Release Date: 20 June 1980
- Run Time: 2 hours, 24 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.3/10
- Revenue: Not widely documented
- Language: Hindi
This is one of the fantasy movies of all time. The story follows the adventures of Ali Baba, a poor woodcutter who stumbles upon a secret cave filled with treasures belonging to a band of notorious thieves. Using the magical phrase “Open Sesame,” Ali Baba gains access to the cave and begins to take small amounts of treasure, unaware of the danger he is putting himself in.
16. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)
- Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
- Supporting Artist: Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Release Date: 9 September 2022
- Run Time: 2 hours, 47 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.6/10
- Revenue: ₹431 crore approximately
- Language: Hindi
A DJ with superpowers and his ladylove embark on a mission to protect the Brahmastra, a weapon of enormous energy, from dark forces closing in on them.
17. Phillauri (2017)
- Lead Actors: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh
- Supporting Artist: Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada
- Director: Anshai Lal
- Release Date: March 24, 2017
- Run Time: 2 hours, 18 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately ₹500 million
- Language: Hindi, Punjabi
This movie revolves around the story of a young man who unknowingly marries a ghost and how their lives intersect with a modern-day couple.
18. Damsel (2024)
- Lead Actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone,
- Supporting Artist: Angela Bassett
- Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
- Release Date: March 8, 2024
- Run Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Revenue: Not known
- Language: English
A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt.
19. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- Lead Actors: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen
- Supporting Artist: Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Release Date: December 19, 2001
- Run Time: 2 hours, 58 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately $887 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows the journey of a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins as he sets out to destroy a powerful ring, accompanied by a diverse fellowship of allies. This is one of the fantasy movies with magic.
20. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
- Lead Actors: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen
- Supporting Artist: Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Release Date: December 17, 2003
- Run Time: 3 hours, 21 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.9/10
- Revenue: Approximately $1.14 billion worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows the climactic conclusion of the War of the Ring as Frodo Baggins and his companions make their final stand against the dark forces of Sauron.
21. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- Lead Actors: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen
- Supporting Artist: Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Release Date: December 18, 2002
- Run Time: 2 hours, 59 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $947 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film continues the journey of the members of the Fellowship of the Ring as they are separated and face new challenges in their quest to defeat the dark lord Sauron.
22. Excalibur (1981)
- Lead Actors: Nigel Terry, Helen Mirren, Nicholas Clay
- Supporting Artist: Cherie Lunghi, Paul Geoffrey, Nicol Williamson
- Director: John Boorman
- Release Date: April 10, 1981
- Run Time: 2 hours, 20 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Revenue: Approximately $34 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film retells the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, drawing primarily from Thomas Malory’s “Le Morte d’Arthur.” It chronicles Arthur’s rise to power, his legendary sword Excalibur, his marriage to Guinevere, and the formation of the Round Table. This is one of the best fantasy movies.
23. The Princess Bride (1987)
- Lead actors: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright
- Supporting Artists: Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Release date: September 25, 1987
- Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $30.9 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Buttercup, a princess, and his true love Westley, a farm boy are separated by fate. Things take a turn in their lives when Westley becomes the Dread Pirate Roberts and returns to rescue Buttercup from an arranged marriage to the despicable Prince Humperdinck.
24. The Fall (2006)
- Lead Actors: Lee Pace, Catinca Untaru
- Supporting Artist: Justine Waddell, Kim Uylenbroek
- Director: Tarsem Singh
- Release Date: May 30, 2008 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 57 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Revenue: Approximately $3.1 million worldwide
- Language: English
It follows the story of a paraplegic stuntman who tells a fantastical tale to a young girl while both are recovering in a hospital in Los Angeles during the 1920s.
25. Solomon Kane (2009)
- Lead Actors: James Purefoy, Max von Sydow, Rachel Hurd-Wood
- Supporting Artist: Pete Postlethwaite, Alice Krige, Mackenzie Crook
- Director: Michael J. Bassett
- Release Date: December 23, 2009 (France)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $19.7 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows the story of the titular character, a 17th-century Puritan swordsman who embarks on a quest for redemption and to save his soul from the Devil’s retribution.
26. Conan the Barbarian (1982)
- Lead Actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones, Sandahl Bergman
- Supporting Artist: Gerry Lopez, Mako, Max von Sydow
- Director: John Milius
- Release Date: May 14, 1982 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours, 9 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: Approximately $68 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows the journey of Conan, a Cimmerian warrior, as he seeks revenge against the sorcerer who murdered his parents and enslaved him as a child. This is one of the fantasy movies for family.
27. The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- Lead Actors: Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Michael Angarano
- Supporting Artist: Liu Yifei, Li Bingbing, Collin Chou
- Director: Rob Minkoff
- Release Date: April 18, 2008 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: Approximately $128 million worldwide
- Language: English
This movie follows the story of a teenage fan of martial arts movies who finds himself transported back to ancient China. There, he joins forces with legendary warriors, including the Monkey King and the Silent Monk, on a quest to free the imprisoned Jade Warlord.
28. Ladyhawke (1985)
- Lead Actors: Matthew Broderick, Rutger Hauer, Michelle Pfeiffer
- Supporting Artist: Leo McKern, John Wood, Ken Hutchison
- Director: Richard Donner
- Release Date: April 12, 1985 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours, 1 minute
- IMDB Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: Approximately $18.4 million worldwide
- Language: English
This film tells the story of a young thief who becomes entangled in the plight of two lovers cursed by an evil bishop. By day, the woman is transformed into a hawk, while by night, the man becomes a wolf, preventing them from ever being together.
29. The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)
- Lead Actors: Heath Ledger, Christopher Plummer, Lily Cole, Andrew Garfield, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Colin Farrell
- Director: Terry Gilliam
- Release Date: October 22, 2009
- Run Time: 2 hours, 3 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately $64.4 million worldwide
- Language: English
The story revolves around Doctor Parnassus, an immortal traveling showman, who makes a deal with the devil to regain his youth.
30. Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Lead Actors: Harry Hamlin, Judi Bowker, Laurence Olivier
- Supporting Artist: Burgess Meredith, Maggie Smith, Ursula Andress
- Director: Desmond Davis
- Release Date: June 12, 1981 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: Approximately $41 million worldwide
- Language: English
This film is inspired by Greek mythology, specifically focusing on the adventures of Perseus, the mortal son of Zeus, as he battles various mythological creatures in his quest to rescue Princess Andromeda and defeat the sea monster sent by the gods.
31. Godmothered (2020)
- Lead Actors: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher
- Supporting Artist: Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis
- Director: Sharon Maguire
- Release Date: December 4, 2020
- Run Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.2/10
- Revenue: Not known
- Language: English
This film follows the story of a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who ventures into the real world to prove that people still need fairy godmothers. This has taught us the fantasy movies meaning.
32. Highlander (1986)
- Lead Actors: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Clancy Brown
- Supporting Artist: Roxanne Hart, Beatie Edney
- Director: Russell Mulcahy
- Release Date: March 7, 1986 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 56 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $12.9 million worldwide
- Language: English
This movie tells the story of immortal warriors who battle throughout the centuries, with the last remaining immortal set to receive a mysterious prize.
33. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
- Lead Actors: Ben Barnes, Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes
- Supporting Artist: William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Sergio Castellitto
- Director: Andrew Adamson
- Release Date: May 16, 2008 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours, 29 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Approximately $419 million worldwide
- Language: English
The movie follows the Pevensie siblings as they return to Narnia to aid Prince Caspian in his struggle for the throne against his corrupt uncle, King Miraz.
34. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- Lead Actors: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci
- Supporting Artist: Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien
- Director: Tim Burton
- Release Date: November 17, 1999 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: Approximately $206 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows Ichabod Crane, a detective from New York City, as he investigates a series of murders in the rural town of Sleepy Hollow, which are rumored to be the work of the Headless Horseman.
35. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
- Lead Actors: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen
- Supporting Artist: Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Ken Stott
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Release Date: December 14, 2012 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours, 49 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately $1.02 billion worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows the journey of Bilbo Baggins, a hobbit who is reluctantly recruited by the wizard Gandalf to join a group of dwarves on a quest to reclaim their homeland from the dragon Smaug.
36. The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)
- Lead Actors: Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro
- Supporting Artist: Kyle MacLachlan, Renée Elise Goldsberry
- Director: Eli Roth
- Release Date: September 21, 2018 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.0/10
- Revenue: Approximately $131 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows a young orphan who discovers his uncle is a warlock and enters a world of magic and sorcery when he goes to live with him in his mysterious old house.
37. The Witches of Eastwick (1987)
- Lead Actors: Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon
- Supporting Artists: Michelle Pfeiffer
- Director: George Miller
- Release Date: June 12, 1987 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Approximately $63 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows three single women in a small New England town who unknowingly summon the Devil, played by Jack Nicholson, and gain magical powers.
38. Labyrinth (1986)
- Lead Actors: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly
- Supporting Artist: Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson
- Director: Jim Henson
- Release Date: June 27, 1986 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 41 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Revenue: Approximately $12.9 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows a young girl named Sarah as she journeys through a fantastical maze to rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King, played by Bowie. This is one of the best fantasy movies.
39. Nanny McPhee (2005)
- Lead Actors: Emma Thompson, Colin Firth
- Supporting Artist: Angela Lansbury, Kelly Macdonald, Thomas Sangster
- Director: Kirk Jones
- Release Date: October 21, 2005 (United Kingdom), January 27, 2006 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Approximately $122 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows a widowed father and his seven misbehaving children who are cared for by a mysterious nanny with magical powers.
40. Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
- Lead Actors: Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Supporting Artist: Rhys Ifans, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes
- Director: Susanna White
- Release Date: August 20, 2010 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $93 million worldwide
- Language: English
In this installment, Nanny McPhee arrives to help a young mother who is struggling to run the family farm and take care of her children while her husband is away at war.
41. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)
- Lead Actors: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson
- Supporting Artist: Judi Dench, Rupert Everett, Allison Janney
- Director: Tim Burton
- Release Date: September 30, 2016 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours, 7 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $296 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows a teenage boy who discovers a secret refuge for children with extraordinary abilities and must protect them from sinister forces.
42. Into The Woods (2014)
- Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden
- Supporting Artist: Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Johnny Depp
- Director: Rob Marshall
- Release Date: December 25, 2014 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.9/10
- Revenue: Approximately $213 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, following the journey of a baker and his wife as they venture into the woods to lift a curse that prevents them from having children.
43. Peter Pan (2003)
- Lead Actors: Jeremy Sumpter, Rachel Hurd-Wood, Jason Isaacs
- Supporting Artist: Olivia Williams, Lynn Redgrave, Richard Briers
- Director: P.J. Hogan
- Release Date: December 25, 2003 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 53 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately $122 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows the story of Wendy Darling and her brothers as they are whisked away to the magical world of Neverland by a boy who never grows up, Peter Pan.
44. Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
- Lead Actors: Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo
- Supporting Artist: Dax Shepard, Kristen Stewart, Tim Robbins
- Director: Jon Favreau
- Release Date: November 11, 2005 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 53 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $64 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows two brothers who find a mysterious board game that sends their house into outer space, leading them on an unexpected adventure.
45. The City of Lost Children (1995)
- Lead Actors: Ron Perlman, Daniel Emilfork
- Supporting Artist: Judith Vittet, Dominique Pinon
- Directors: Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet
- Release Date: May 17, 1995 (France)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 52 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Language: French
- Revenue: Approximately $1.1 million (France)
The film is set in a surreal, dystopian world and follows a scientist who kidnaps children to steal their dreams, causing chaos in a strange, industrial city.
46. The Dark Crystal (1982)
- Lead Actors: Jim Henson (Voice of Jen)
- Supporting Artist: Kathryn Mullen (Voice of Kira), Frank Oz (Voice of Aughra, Chamberlain)
- Directors: Jim Henson, Frank Oz
- Release Date: December 17, 1982 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 33 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Language: English
- Revenue: Approximately $40.6 million worldwide
The film follows the journey of a young Gelfling named Jen, who embarks on a quest to heal the Dark Crystal and restore balance to his world.
47. Big Fish (2003)
- Lead Actors: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney (Young and Old Edward Bloom)
- Supporting Artist: Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange, Helena Bonham Carter
- Director: Tim Burton
- Release Date: December 10, 2003 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
- Revenue: Approximately $123.6 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film tells the story of Edward Bloom, a man who loves to tell tall tales about his life, much to the frustration of his son. As Edward nears the end of his life, his son sets out to unravel the truth behind his father’s fantastical stories.
48. The NeverEnding Story (1984)
- Lead Actors: Barret Oliver, Noah Hathaway
- Supporting Artist: Tami Stronach, Moses Gunn
- Director: Wolfgang Petersen
- Release Date: July 20, 1984 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 42 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Revenue: Approximately $100 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows a young boy named Bastian who discovers a magical book that transports him to the mystical land of Fantasia, where he becomes embroiled in a quest to save the kingdom from destruction.
49. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
- Lead Actors: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage
- Supporting Artist: Orlando Bloom, Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Release Date: December 13, 2013 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours, 41 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately $958 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows the journey of Bilbo Baggins, Thorin Oakenshield, and their company of dwarves as they continue their quest to reclaim the Lonely Mountain from the dragon Smaug.
50. Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
- Lead Actors: Max Records, Catherine Keener
- Supporting Artist: Voices of James Gandolfini, Lauren Ambrose, Forest Whitaker, Catherine O’Hara
- Director: Spike Jonze
- Release Date: October 16, 2009 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour, 41 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $100.1 million worldwide
- Language: English
The film follows the imaginative adventures of a young boy named Max, who escapes to a world inhabited by giant creatures known as “Wild Things.”
These fantasy movies of all time will give you a dreamy ride.
FAQ’s
Q: What type of film is a fantasy movie?
Ans: A fantasy movie is a type of film that typically features imaginative and fantastical elements that are not based on reality.
Q: What is good about fantasy movies?
Ans: Fantasy movies provide a means of escape from the stresses and realities of everyday life. They evoke a sense of wonder and magic that captivates audiences of all ages. Despite their fantastical settings, fantasy movies often explore universal themes such as love, friendship, courage, and the battle between good and evil.
Q: What does it mean if you like fantasy movies?
Ans: If you enjoy fantasy movies, it likely indicates a preference for imaginative storytelling, fantastical settings, and the exploration of otherworldly themes.
Q: Is Harry Potter a high or low fantasy?
Ans: “Harry Potter” is typically classified as low fantasy. Low fantasy is a subgenre of fantasy fiction that takes place in the real world or a world that is very similar to our own, with the addition of magical elements.
Q: Is fantasy a genre?
Ans: Yes, fantasy is considered a genre in literature, film, and other forms of storytelling. Fantasy as a genre encompasses a wide range of subgenres and styles, including epic fantasy, urban fantasy, dark fantasy, fairy tales, and more.