The ones who grew up with pets in their house would agree that their love is unconditional and unmatched. The mere presence of our pets bring so much joy to us . And it takes no time for them to become a part of our family. Therefore, their death also brings awful pain of losing a loved one.

Just like us, many celebrities had to cope with losing their treasured pets they grew up with.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

The actor mourned the death of his pet Shanouk, whom he often mentioned in his blogs, with a Twitter post.

T 1131 -" the gentle warm breeze on a cold morning "..just stopped. Shanouk my pet Piraana Dane passed away a short while ago .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 6, 2013

2. Priyanka Chopra

In 2017, Priyanka lost her 14-year-old dog Brando and she shared the news along with a tear-jerking throwback clip of the two playing together.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who has a Labrador named Hulk, and two Maltese called Juicy and Kai, lost his other pet named Dash seven years ago.

Ultimate lov is the 1 u dont express, the 1 that alters the very nature of lov itself, from expression to faith,lik our lil Dash had.R.I.P. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2015

4. Virat Kohli

The former Indian cricket team captain paid tribute to his pet dog Bruno and penned down an emotional note on social media to express his grief.

5. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's beloved pet cat, named JD, passed away after staying with the actor for 17 years.

6. Farhan Akhtar

Three years back, Farhan Akhtar's pet dog Zen passed away and he penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering the furry friend.

7. Vir Das

In a moving post, comedian Vir Das, who couldn't be there for the final moments of his pet dog, Dr Watson, wrote that the loss has left him heartbroken.

8. Alia Bhatt

Last year, Alia bid goodbye to her pet feline with a few throwback pictures. On the other hand, her mother, Soni Razdan, wrote on Instagram that her “mornings will never be the same again”.

9. Lady Gaga

The American singer lost her puppy to cancer in 2013. “We lost a member of our family,” she wrote on Twitter.

I remember her laying my bed, she knew when I was sad, or when I was sick. I should have been there. I just pray Alice found her wonderland. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 30, 2013

10. Khloe Kardashian

In 2018, when Khloe took the family dog to the vet, she discovered that Gabbana has a heart-based tumor which is slowing down her heart rate.

11. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton’s pet Chihuahua Tinkerbell died of old age after 14 amazing years of being with the celebrity.

12. Oprah Winfrey

In one of the issues of O, the Oprah Magazine, Winfrey wrote a heart-felt essay after the demise of Gracie, who choked to death on a plastic ball.

Weeks have passed. And the pain has not subsided. Every time I think about it, my heart starts racing and I feel like I just got stabbed in the chest. It's a jolt, still. Gracie's death.

- Oprah Winfrey

13. Serena Williams

In 2015, the tennis champion lost her “special friend”, Jackie Baila Pete Williams, whom she got when she was 17.

14. Tom Hardy

In a moving blog post, Tom Hardy described his pet dog Woody as his ‘angel’ and ‘best friend’, whom he rescued while filming 2012 movie Lawless.

He was an Angel. And he was my best friend. We went through so much together. Charlotte worked tirelessly with him to get him through a rough case of separation anxiety. He loved her like his Mum. And when she was pregnant he gaurded her fiercely.

15. Ian Somerhalder

The Vampire Diaries actor, who is also an animal advocate, shared his memories with Ira in an Instagram post, and revealed that the pet died of cancer.

16. Kaley Cuoco

Recently, the Big Bang Theory actor also took a moment to pay tribute her dog of 14 years, whom she lost just a year ago.

Saying goodbye is never easy.