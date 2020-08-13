Real-life heroes exist among us, we just fail to notice them sometimes. And, these small gestures of kindness and compassion towards animals is proof that humanity lives on, no matter how bad things get.

1. Mumbai man climbs a building to save a cat that got stuck in the wires.

18-year-old Masbazz Shaikh from Mumbai rescued a stray cat, who was dangling above Pehelvi restaurant at Bazar road in Bandra. He bravely climbed up to the balcony of the building to get the cat to a safer place.

When all others stood & watched, this 18-year-old Kherwadi resident (Masbazz Shaikh) rushed to rescue the stray cat which was entangled in a rope and dangling from a house above Pehelvi restaurant at Bazar road in Bandra.



Our 📷 Irfan Shaikh pic.twitter.com/mg2xSPtSyf — Bandra Buzz newspaper (@bandrabuzz) July 23, 2020

2. Chennai man travels 25 kms in lockdown to feed, bathe and to take care of mother dog and her pups.

S Kuppuraj, a man from Mylapore in Chennai, travels every day to Avadi during lockdown to feed and look after a female dog named Cutie and her pups. He helped her during her pregnancy and also provided medical assistance to her for mange, a skin disease. He has been taking good care of her for more than two decades.

From Mylapore to Avadi: A daily trip to shower a mom and her puppies with love in Chennai



Several people in the city have been feeding community dogs since the lockdown began, but S Kuppuraj is different.https://t.co/pqWlrmDe77 via @TOIChennai pic.twitter.com/Rl4Pxu6ya8 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 6, 2020

3. Temple serves gallons of milk offered by devotees to hungry stray dogs.

In a heartwarming gesture, volunteers from a temple were seen serving milk, collected during rituals and ceremonies, to stray dogs who were in dire need of food.

4. Hyundai showroom adopted a stray dog and promoted him to be a salesperson in the showroom.

A Hyundai showroom in Brazil adopted a stray dog, Tucson Prime, who enjoyed hanging out by the showroom. He was welcomed into their sales family as an honorary employee and was designated as a salesperson in the showroom.

5. Boy puts mask on dog before putting on his own.

An adorable video of a young boy from Eucador putting a mask on his pet dog went viral on the internet. Before going on a bicycle ride, the boy can be seen putting a mask on his dog first and then wearing his own mask.

ICYMI: A video of a boy in Ecuador putting a face mask on his dog and himself as they prepare for a bike ride is viral pic.twitter.com/HbZz8F1Sr6 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2020

6. Exhausted Rhino rests on the roadside in flood-hit Kaziranga while officials guarded it.

Forest officials in flood-hit Kaziranga guarded a rhinoceros as it rested on the roadside on National Highway-37 in Assam. The exhausted rhino ventured out the jungle to take refuge in the safer, higher ground of the Karbi Anglong Hills. Even passersby didn't disturb the animal.

A rhino have strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow.@ParimalSuklaba1 @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/3avQXbqtHF — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 18, 2020

7. A disabled cow in Pune is gifted a prosthetic leg by some good samaritans.

Some good samaritans came to the rescue of a disabled cow, living in a shelter in Pune, as it couldn't stand or walk properly. In a kind gesture, the cow was gifted with a prosthetic leg by Dr Salil Jain, head of prosthetics and orthotics department at Sancheti Hospital, Pune and his team.

Disabled Cow in Maharashtra Gets a New Lease of Life with a Prosthetic Leg https://t.co/m9MV95U8xK — TheNewsVilla.com (@the_newsvilla) August 10, 2020

8. A village in Tamil Nadu kept their street lights off for a month to help a Robin lay eggs in peace.

Residents of a small village hidden in the Shivangana district of Tamil Nadu, voluntarily stayed in the dark for a month to ensure a Magpie-Robin could lay its eggs and hatch them in peace. Over 100 families agreed to keep the lights off and stay in the dark until the birds were ready to fly away from the switchboard.

#TamilNadu village goes without streetlights for 35 days to make home for bird and its chicks pic.twitter.com/MyQv62GLO0 — TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) July 23, 2020

9. A shopkeeper in Mumbai gave shelter to a stray dog in his shop during heavy rains.

A kind shopkeeper from Mumbai allowed a stray dog to take shelter in his store during heavy rains. The female dog initially took shelter on the door-mat but, when the shopkeeper took notice, he immediately opened the door for her to enter into the shop.

10. A guy found caterpillars in his Broccoli so he raised them into butterflies and set them free.

After finding caterpillars in his broccoli, Sam Darlaston decided to keep them as his pet till they turned into butterflies. He took good care of 7 caterpillars and documented their journey by giving regular updates about each caterpillar on Twitter. Finally, he set them free after they grew into butterflies.

Hey @Tesco I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! They’re really nice and we’ve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars😳🐛 pic.twitter.com/3VLIQAEogG — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

11. Two young boys were hailed as heroes for putting band-aids on an injured puppy.

In a viral photo, two boys were seen giving first-aid to an injured puppy. The injured puppy sat on the lap of one of the boy while the other boy looked on and provided assistance. They won the internets heart with their act of kindness.

There is still some hope in this world.