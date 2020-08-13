Real-life heroes exist among us, we just fail to notice them sometimes. And, these small gestures of kindness and compassion towards animals is proof that humanity lives on, no matter how bad things get.
1. Mumbai man climbs a building to save a cat that got stuck in the wires.
18-year-old Masbazz Shaikh from Mumbai rescued a stray cat, who was dangling above Pehelvi restaurant at Bazar road in Bandra. He bravely climbed up to the balcony of the building to get the cat to a safer place.
When all others stood & watched, this 18-year-old Kherwadi resident (Masbazz Shaikh) rushed to rescue the stray cat which was entangled in a rope and dangling from a house above Pehelvi restaurant at Bazar road in Bandra.— Bandra Buzz newspaper (@bandrabuzz) July 23, 2020
Our 📷 Irfan Shaikh pic.twitter.com/mg2xSPtSyf
2. Chennai man travels 25 kms in lockdown to feed, bathe and to take care of mother dog and her pups.
From Mylapore to Avadi: A daily trip to shower a mom and her puppies with love in Chennai— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 6, 2020
Several people in the city have been feeding community dogs since the lockdown began, but S Kuppuraj is different.https://t.co/pqWlrmDe77 via @TOIChennai pic.twitter.com/Rl4Pxu6ya8
3. Temple serves gallons of milk offered by devotees to hungry stray dogs.
In a heartwarming gesture, volunteers from a temple were seen serving milk, collected during rituals and ceremonies, to stray dogs who were in dire need of food.
4. Hyundai showroom adopted a stray dog and promoted him to be a salesperson in the showroom.
5. Boy puts mask on dog before putting on his own.
An adorable video of a young boy from Eucador putting a mask on his pet dog went viral on the internet. Before going on a bicycle ride, the boy can be seen putting a mask on his dog first and then wearing his own mask.
ICYMI: A video of a boy in Ecuador putting a face mask on his dog and himself as they prepare for a bike ride is viral pic.twitter.com/HbZz8F1Sr6— Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2020
6. Exhausted Rhino rests on the roadside in flood-hit Kaziranga while officials guarded it.
7. A disabled cow in Pune is gifted a prosthetic leg by some good samaritans.
Some good samaritans came to the rescue of a disabled cow, living in a shelter in Pune, as it couldn't stand or walk properly. In a kind gesture, the cow was gifted with a prosthetic leg by Dr Salil Jain, head of prosthetics and orthotics department at Sancheti Hospital, Pune and his team.
8. A village in Tamil Nadu kept their street lights off for a month to help a Robin lay eggs in peace.
#TamilNadu village goes without streetlights for 35 days to make home for bird and its chicks pic.twitter.com/MyQv62GLO0— TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) July 23, 2020
9. A shopkeeper in Mumbai gave shelter to a stray dog in his shop during heavy rains.
A kind shopkeeper from Mumbai allowed a stray dog to take shelter in his store during heavy rains. The female dog initially took shelter on the door-mat but, when the shopkeeper took notice, he immediately opened the door for her to enter into the shop.
10. A guy found caterpillars in his Broccoli so he raised them into butterflies and set them free.
11. Two young boys were hailed as heroes for putting band-aids on an injured puppy.
Two Indian Kings. pic.twitter.com/BcjV7fRIfJ— Imam of Peace💡 (@Imamofpeace) August 9, 2020
There is still some hope in this world.