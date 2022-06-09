The Disney+Hotstar show Ms Marvel released its teaser starring Farhan Akhtar, and it looks spectacular. The actor-filmmaker is finally making his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can't keep calm.

The plot of Ms Marvel revolves around a Pakistani-origin teenager in the US getting superpowers and includes some impressive action-packed moments.

In the teaser, we see Farhan Akhtar in a full beard look, dressed in a yellow robe with long hair. The clip hints that Farhan is playing the role of a philosopher or master to Kamala Khan’s superhero. We further see Farhan's character imparting wisdom as he says, "What you seek is seeking you."

Have a look:

Nonetheless, Farhan has impressed netizens with his dazzling looks in just a few glimpses, including us. Here's how people are reacting to the teaser.



The first episode of Ms Marvel was released on June 8, with the new episodes coming out weekly.



