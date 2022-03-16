The trailer for Marvel's latest original series, Ms. Marvel, is finally here. And every teenage fan of the MCU is going to relate to it, hard.

Kamala Khan, the protagonist of Ms. Marvel, like many other teenagers, is a superhero fan who flaunts her Avengers tee collection and fantasises about having superpowers. You probably did, too, but the big difference is that she actually gets her strange cosmic powers.

The Muslim-American teen, played by Iman Vellani, is featured in the first trailer of Marvel Studios' original series. In 2013, Marvel Comics debuted the character as a New Jersey kid who idolises Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

The trailer of the six-episode series begins by introducing Khan, who is a big fan of the Avengers. She, like any other teenager, is trying to fit in while juggling high school with her quest to save the world.

Ms. Marvel will try to balance her high school life as a teenager with the special responsibility of being a superhero with new superpowers, much like our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who were rumoured to be part of the series, were nowhere to be seen. On the other hand, the Marvel series also stars Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles.

The show is created by Bisha K Ali will premiere on Disney+ on June 8.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.