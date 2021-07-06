I have family. We all do, but why is it different for Dominic Toretto? And why is it getting popular? The Fast and Furious franchise is all over social media. Twitter today is flooded with the memes of this iconic dialogue, "I have family". Fans are taking images of Dom, aka Vin Diesel, and putting this iconic dialogue with different film scenes. Dominic Toretto and his undeniable love for family are trending now. Let us find out why. 

I can survive this pandemic, I have family.