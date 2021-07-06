I have family. We all do, but why is it different for Dominic Toretto? And why is it getting popular? The Fast and Furious franchise is all over social media. Twitter today is flooded with the memes of this iconic dialogue, "I have family". Fans are taking images of Dom, aka Vin Diesel, and putting this iconic dialogue with different film scenes. Dominic Toretto and his undeniable love for family are trending now. Let us find out why.

gonna turn this into a thread of dom memes pic.twitter.com/063KlRK4hH — ♡ smiley ♡ (@smileymileeyx) July 5, 2021

Vampires ain't got shit on Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/FQ62jf8KwZ — ⚡⚡ (@King2Wesley) July 5, 2021

Here's my contribution to the vin diesel family meme with my fav movie... pic.twitter.com/pIym0MpATZ — Dajuan 🐝 #HIVESZN (@SharinganTrash) July 5, 2021

LMFAOOOOOOO WHO MADE THIS NEVER WILL TIRE OF VIN DIESEL FAMILY MEME pic.twitter.com/8TsMMac5gM — Euro Trash Barbie (@msdictator) July 6, 2021

I can survive this pandemic, I have family.