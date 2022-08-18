There's no doubt that our desi films and toxic characters go hand in hand like momos and chilli chutney. While some movies gave us iconic characters, a bunch of other movies left us with extremely toxic characters that made us want to punch them.

In a thread, people discuss the favourite desi movies of people that could be considered a big red flag. Read on!

1. "Badri from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He was a stalker." -Ok_Staff_3531

2. "Kabir Singh. If someone says he loves Kabir Singh, I'm out." -Midsommar2004

3. "Tere Naam and basically any movie that has glorified stalking a girl and romanticised the whole “lost lover boy” character." -thecheesypita

4. "Dil Se." -indianfet

5. "Aamir’s Dil and Mann. Pure harassment." -Professional-Lab7907

6. "Geet (from Jab We Met). She clung and took impulsive decisions." -Optimist_WeAre

7. "I once somehow ended up discussing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with this dude, who obviously took Ranbir's character side about how he was treated so unfairly by Anushka's character because she never developed feelings for him. I started going into a long-ass lecture about how singing Channa Mereya to her, pointing 2 middle fingers at her and then walking out AT HER WEDDING was the epitome of nice guy syndrome and Anushka's character didn't owe him shit other than friendship. The way Ranbir's character acted like he was owed everything just because he was suffering from unrequited love was so absolutely ridiculous and his character was toxic as fuck." -simwalked

8. "Raanjhanaa had a unique distinction that it had 3 lead characters and none of them was likeable." -tigershroffkishirt

9. "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein — I just re-watched it to find out what the hype is all about. The millennials truly love the controlling 'tum bas meri ho’ movies a LOT. If anyone tells me this is their favourite movie, I’m running holding my heels." -cantheysinglivetho

10. "If anyone defends the heroes of Kabir Singh, Dangal, Gehraiyaan, Sanju and Pushpa - no matter how much I like them, my respect for them goes down." -muralidharanstv

11. "Hum Saath Saath Hain. Anyone advocating or agreeing with the concept of a full family honeymoon or a lot of other things in that movie." -ProfessionalPrize633

12. "Pyaar Ka Punchnama." -somenewusernamepls

