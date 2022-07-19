Over the period of years, our film industry has given us several characters that made a home in our hearts. From smiling with these characters to crying a truckload of tears with them, we have been a part of these characters through thick and thin.

Kabir - have you ever noticed how this character is always an important asset of their respective movies? They make you laugh, they make you smile and they even blow your mind away. And today, we have compiled a list of these characters who are etched in our hearts to date.

Read on.

1. Kabir Sharma (John Abraham) - Dhoom

Let's be honest, we all fell deep in love with this character, even the guys. From his impeccable style and on-point dialogues to his luscious locks, most of us sat through the movie for him. Long before Bunty and Ricky Bahl, he was the OG (very) handsome con-man.

2. Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) - Chak De India

The women's team hockey coach, who was willing to go to any length to win a gold medal for his country, holds a very warm place in our hearts. Even though he was labelled as a 'gaddar', he proved his worth and made his country proud. He also proved the fact that women don't just belong in their kitchens.

3. Kabir Mehra (Ranveer Singh) - Dil Dhadakne Do

From flipping his parent's mentality switch to jumping off a cruise ship to get the love of his life, this flawed yet sensitive character is definitely a spoilt brat, but also a courageous person who listened to his inner voice and took a stand for the people he loved.

4. Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol) - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This character, who was quite mature and successful, showcased that even a self-aware person like him can be pressurised by the hollow rules of our society. He, however, mustered up the courage and faced the reality, with a little help from his friends, of course.

5. Kabir Thapar (Ranbir Kapoor) - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This character brought so much comfort and ease to each one of us. From chasing his dreams and running around on the unknown roads like a nomad to finally realising his feelings towards the love of his life, he gave us several goals throughout the entire movie.

6. Kabir Nayak (Sanjay Dutt) - Dhamaal

Now, this movie is a perfect option to binge-watch on any given day. It had the right amount of comedy, drama and suspense (remember ek bade W ke neeche, 10 crore rupaye hain?). Along with several other hilarious characters, this one remains our favourite to date.

7. Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) - War

We had to add this one to our list because why not, right? This character, who made our hearts beat fast throughout the entire movie, could do everything - dance, action and well, looking dead-drop handsome. I mean just look at his fucking face, dude!

Dear Kabir, you were amazing and thank you for all the countless memories!