Kabir - have you ever noticed how this character is always an important asset of their respective movies? They make you laugh, they make you smile and they even blow your mind away. And today, we have compiled a list of these characters who are etched in our hearts to date.
Read on.
1. Kabir Sharma (John Abraham) - Dhoom
Let's be honest, we all fell deep in love with this character, even the guys. From his impeccable style and on-point dialogues to his luscious locks, most of us sat through the movie for him. Long before Bunty and Ricky Bahl, he was the OG (very) handsome con-man.
2. Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) - Chak De India
The women's team hockey coach, who was willing to go to any length to win a gold medal for his country, holds a very warm place in our hearts. Even though he was labelled as a 'gaddar', he proved his worth and made his country proud. He also proved the fact that women don't just belong in their kitchens.
3. Kabir Mehra (Ranveer Singh) - Dil Dhadakne Do
4. Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol) - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
This character, who was quite mature and successful, showcased that even a self-aware person like him can be pressurised by the hollow rules of our society. He, however, mustered up the courage and faced the reality, with a little help from his friends, of course.
5. Kabir Thapar (Ranbir Kapoor) - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
This character brought so much comfort and ease to each one of us. From chasing his dreams and running around on the unknown roads like a nomad to finally realising his feelings towards the love of his life, he gave us several goals throughout the entire movie.
6. Kabir Nayak (Sanjay Dutt) - Dhamaal
Now, this movie is a perfect option to binge-watch on any given day. It had the right amount of comedy, drama and suspense (remember ek bade W ke neeche, 10 crore rupaye hain?). Along with several other hilarious characters, this one remains our favourite to date.
7. Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) - War
We had to add this one to our list because why not, right? This character, who made our hearts beat fast throughout the entire movie, could do everything - dance, action and well, looking dead-drop handsome. I mean just look at his fucking face, dude!