Kapoor & Sons and Khoobsurat – have several elements in common – a feel-good theme, a brilliant background score and well, a warm mother-son duo portrayed by Ratna Patak Shah and Fawad Khan.

These two, who make a warm team, are one of the enormous highlights of both movies. In a thread, a netizen, with the username @apparitionnow, explored their roles and bond, in both movies.

She mentioned how in one movie, the mother has a strict exterior and in the other, the duo shares a ‘you were my perfect child’ bond.

i love how the fawad & ratna pathak shah mother-son relationship is explored in both khoobsurat & kapoor and sons —the former is a mother struggling with the death of a son who posits a tough exterior & the latter is seeing them through a 'you were my perfect child' bond pic.twitter.com/MAkIScP8c7 — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) February 19, 2023

In another tweet, she mentions an interesting fact where the mother, in both movies, alienates her son – because of the death of his firstborn and his sexuality, respectively – even though he was her ‘golden child’.

their relationship in both the films is so interesting, because in the former she's alienated her children; and in k&s her rejection of rahul's sexuality is predicated on the fact that he was her golden child. both the films mediate on this so well & they're excellent actors ofc — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) February 19, 2023

that k&s confrontation scene between the two has got to be one the finest moments of indian cinema https://t.co/ZU0bqnR5D7 — ً ً (@libraflowers) February 19, 2023

it’s a testament ratna pathak shah’s amazing range that it never occurred to me before that these two characters — so well performed — were played by the same person https://t.co/vwa4oDVOkp — s🌻 (@Shivangi_g) February 19, 2023

Kapoor and sons queer son and 'my perfect child' mother relationship hits home https://t.co/itYGCgZ8Jk — ✨ (@gouravi_04) February 19, 2023

The one in K&S literally one of my most favourite parent child relationships to exist on screen — All Bi Myself 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) February 19, 2023

im only just realising they worked together twice 😭😭😭 https://t.co/AsVbetPiGE — shei🫶 (@eeliehs) February 19, 2023

I just finished watching it a few hours back, and the last 15-20 mins of the movie are so good. I wept — 🪐🗼 (@Grumpy_91) February 19, 2023

This movie 🥺🥺🥺💘 — ♡○●▪︎●•○♡ (@swerajavd) February 19, 2023

We need sequels for both of these movies soon!