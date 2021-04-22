It has been just four months in 2021 and these lockdown blues are getting to everyone’s nerves. In such disturbing times, what’s better than a cup of frothy coffee and watching a rib-tickling show or movie?

So, here is a list of movies and television shows that will make you smile every single time you watch them.

1. Bridgerton

There is no doubt about the fact that this periodic drama kept the audience hooked to their television screens. With Regé-Jean Page’s brooding looks and Phoebe Dynevor’s swoon-worthy costumes, this series will bring a big smile to your face every single time you watch it.

2. Mismatched

Revolving around two people who are poles apart, this cute teenage love story starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli is all hearts. With his boy-next-door charm, Rohit became a national crush soon after the show released.

3. Never Have I Ever

From the struggles of fitting in between two different cultures to voicing every Indian teenager's unspoken opinions, the story revolves around an Indian-American teenager who is trying to cope with the grief of her father's sudden death. Throwing off the shackles, the show left every desi in awe.

4. Panchayat

When the entire television show industry is peppered with vulgarity, swear words and violence, this light-hearted show was all innocent and full of situational comedy. Beautifully written and executed, this is a show that you can watch and enjoy with your family.

5. Lootcase

Boasting a dream cast and nail-biting storyline, this comedy-drama will keep you smiling and laughing throughout the entire movie. With the perfect dose of humour and brilliant acting, this movie is a must-watch.

6. Enola Holmes

Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, the movie had a profound storyline and catchy dialogues. Portraying the role of Sherlock's younger sister, she was nothing like Eleven from Stranger Things.

7. Gullak

From a brilliant star cast and mellifluous background score to a quirky storyline, this show is surely an underrated gem. Revolving around a typical Indian middle-class family, this show is nothing but purely entertaining.

8. The Bold Type

Featuring the distressing lives of erotic writers, the show revolves around managing friendships, heartbreaks and work life. The show is inspired by the real-life of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine Joanna Coles, who also happens to be the executive producer of the series.

9. Chaman Bahaar

After Permanent Roommates and TVF Bachelors 2, Jitendra Kumar came back into our lives with a bang. Revolving around the hopes and heartbreaks, this show was like a fresh breath of air.

10. To All the Boys: Always and Forever

The third and final instalment of To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy, this movie was nothing less than an emotional ride. This teen romantic comedy revolves around Lara Jean who prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, with or without her boyfriend Peter.

11. Maska

Focusing on an aspiring actor and his parents’ expectations, this movie is an endearing drama with a generous dollop of bun and maska. With Manisha Koirala and Javed Jaffrey as Prit Kamani’s parents, it was nothing but a sweet nostalgic dose to all of us millennials.

12. Angrezi Medium

Bringing back the magic of Irrfan Khan, this slice-of-life drama revolves around a single father's efforts to bring alive his daughter's dreams. With Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles, this movie broke all patriarchal parenting stereotypes.

13. Yeh Ballet

Revolving around the journey of two young ballet dancers and how they rose from their humble beginnings to become global dancers, this show is based on a true story. The show also stars our heartthrob Jim Sarbh as the academy head.

14. Navillera

Revolving around an old man and a young ballet dancer who form a friendship through the art form, this ballet-themed drama stars Kang as the main lead alongside veteran actors Park In Hwan and Na Moon Hee.

15. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

This mockumentary comedy film is based on the real-life of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

16. The Big Day

Following six glitzy weddings across the globe, this show is a collaborative project between Condé Nast India and Netflix India.

17. Schitt's Creek

Emotional, dramatic and undoubtedly side-splitting, this Emmy-winning show can brighten up your day in no time. From Moira's dramatic dialogues to David's sarcastic tone, this show is all hearts.

What are you waiting for? Grab a tub of popcorn and a can of coke, NOW!