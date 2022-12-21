The FIFA World Cup 2022 finale was one for the history books, no wonder the Argentinian fans went gaga when the players arrived. Around 4 million fans flooded the streets of Buenos Aires to welcome their stars, resultantly, Lionel Messi and the team had to be airlifted.

There are an estimated 4 MILLION people walking around the streets of Buenos Aires right now 🤯🇦🇷



The football-crazed country went into full-celebration mode as soon as the World Cup winning goal was hit, and even after two days the celebrations don't seem to end.

As the photos of the fan-flooded streets went viral, people started wondering if the pictures were photoshopped.



I have to assume that ths is photoshopped.



If like hundreds of others you also assumed these pictures circulating on the internet are photoshopped, you are in for a treat. These photos are very much real and there are videos too. Look!

Here's how people are reacting to this absolute treat of a celebration

Now, this is what we call a celebration!