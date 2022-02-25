One thing Bollywood always gets right is capturing the spirit of Mumbai. Over the years, Mumbai has served as a muse to many directors.

Formerly known as Bombay, the city is not only known for its beauty but also for the people. Today we decided to take a look at Bollywood films that embraced the spirit of Mumbai and made us fall in love with the city more!

1. Salaam Bombay

Directed by Mira Nair, this tale of Mumbai is one of the first films to gain international recognition. The story of Krishna and his discovery in Mumbai slums is shown with great sensitivity. It gives you a picture of the life of children living on the streets of Mumbai.

2. Slumdog Millionaire

Eight time Oscars winner Slumdog Millionaire is directed by Danny Boyle. It features Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor, Irfan Khan. The movie showcases the dark side of Indian slums through the lens of three kids.

3. The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox portrays the prominence of Mumbai’s famous Dabbawalas in the city. It features Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The movie captures the connection between Sajjan and Ila over a mistaken delivery by the Dabbawalas in Mumbai.

4. Wake Up Sid

The endearing journey of the new girl in the city, Aisha Banerjee was the highlight of the movie. The story of two individuals Sid and Aisha, who discover themselves in the city of dreams. From Mumbai rains, friendly neighbours, sunsets at Marine drive, struggles of individuals, the movie created magic on the screen.

5. Shor in the City

Shor in the City is a multi-narrative take on the life of people in Mumbai. It features Sendhil Ramamurthy, Preeti Desai, Radhika Apte, and Tusshar Kapoor and traces the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai.

6. City Lights

Hansal Mehta’s City Lights encapsulates the plight of thousands of migrants coming to the city. It casts Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao in the lead roles. The movie was a remake of Metro Manila and gives you insights into the struggles of a common man in Mumbai.

7. Ek Chalis Ki Last Local

The movie is a perfect metaphor for how local trains are the life of people in Mumbai. The last missed local of 1:40 leads to the a series of wacky events and somehow puts the lives of two individuals back on track.



8. Life in a Metro

Directed by Anuraj Basu, the film narrated the lives of nine people living in Mumbai. It was a masterpiece and dealt with subjects like extra-marital affairs, love, heartbreaks, marriage, loneliness, and modern-day struggles in Mumbai. With an ensemble cast of Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, among others, it only gets better. Pritam's music is another plus point of the story.

9. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

When Karan Johar failed to show us the real struggles of college life, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was a precious reminder. The film offers a beautiful view of Mumbai by showcasing Bandra Fort, the Asiatic Library, the Gateway lane, and also Bandra Worli Sea Link before it was inaugurated!

10. Bombay

The movie was released in 1995 and has aced the art of symbolism. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Bombay is based on a real-life story of an interfaith couple who elope to get married. The movie traces the struggles of the couple during the communal riots in Mumbai and how they survive it.

11. Taxi No. 9211

Directed by Milan Luthria, Taxi No. 9211 features the eccentric pair of John Abraham and Nana Patekar. The two-hour adventure between the two is the highlight of the movie. Not to mention, no one described Bambai Nagariya like Bappi Da.

12. Dhobi Ghat

Kiran Rao’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat features Prateik Babbar, Aamir Khan, Monica Dogra among the others. It is the tale of four people who are connected by fate and the city of dreams. As quoted by Kiran Rao in an interview, Mumbai is the fifth character in the film that follows the lives of four people in the city.

