Movies love talking about falling in love - everything is beautiful, and even life feels like a musical. But, the ending of a relationship or getting a divorce can also mean a new beginning. Falling out of love or leaving the past behind shouldn't be treated as something negative. It's about moving on, and that does sound freeing. And we should talk more about that feeling.

Here are some films that showed us that divorce is not the end but just another beginning:



1. Marriage Story

The first film that comes to mind when I think of the subject is, Marriage Story. The film explores the complexities of a failed relationship and the emotional depth that is involved. It also explored the different stages of grief, which lead to acceptance.

2. Jalsa

The film starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead roles, also revolves around co-parenting. Maya Menon and his ex-husband are both shown to have their own lives. Unlike most Bollywood films, there's no drama about the fact that they aren't together and still co-parent their child, which is how it should be. They have moved on and continue to do good in their lives.

3. Eat, Pray, Love

Parting ways shouldn't always be a result of an external factor. Eat, Pray, Love is an example that an unhappy marriage, or wanting to find oneself is reason enough to divorce. The film also focuses on how looking for reasons to be happy by choosing oneself, isn't selfish, but liberating.

4. Thappad

Domestic violence and abuse isn't a 'one time mistake', it's wrong if it happens at all. Thappad not only addressed this fact but also put emphasis on the need to stand up for oneself, even if it isn't an easy road. This means that divorce doesn't mean something negative, when it gets you out of a toxic reltionship.

5. The Fundamentals Of Caring

Paul Rudd's character in the film will leave you with a smile and some warmth. But, even he isn't a one dimensional character. The film talks about his life, where he tries to escape the possibility of a divorce. His realization is a lesson - that holding onto a relationship, when it has ended, doesn't make anybody happy. Moving on is freeing.

6. Under The Tuscan Sun

The film is about starting over after a divorce. While it focuses on the process of healing and how it takes time to move on, it also leaves us with hope of finding love again. Frances, the character played by Diane Lane, starts looking at life differently, and the fact that even love deserves a second chance.

7. Neerja

Neerja, which revolved around Neerja Bhanot's life, left us with a tale of bravery. The film also shows how an abusive relationship can impact one's life. Neerja not only stood up to what was wrong, but also found herself and gave herself a chance that she deserved, after divorcing her abusive husband.

8. Definitely, Maybe

Definitely, Maybe was a sweet take on parenting and love. The film focuses on how marriage isn't a stop. It can fail, but that doesn't mean that your chances at love fail too. Will, the character played by Ryan Reynolds leaves us with the hope of finding love again, even if it means going back to old places.

9. Kramer Vs Kramer

Kramer Vs Kramer was a realistic take on parenting after divorce. The film focuses on how parents and children deal with divorce. While the film does that, it also ends up showing that there's no need for one person in the relationship to be the 'bad guy' or the villain of the story.

10. Dil Dhadakne Do

In the film, Priyanka Chopra's character Ayesha, confronts her parents about how she's unhappy in her marriage. While their reaction isn't the best thing. The film still got us the ending we hoped for - where Ayesha chooses to actually be with the person, she loves and who respects her. This showed, that divorce can bring us something we wish for.

11. Wild

Based on Cheryl Strayed's 2012 memoir Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, the film focuses on the need to get in touch with ourselves even if it requires leaving the past behind. Cheryl Strayed, portrayed by Reese Witherspoon goes on a cathartic journey after her divorce, which becomes a lot about reflecting on herself.

12. Stepmom

Starring Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, and Ed Harrishe, the film is centered around divorce and the struggles of co-parenting. It also revolves around the fact that moving on isn't the easiest feeling. But, it happens and we deal with it.

Here's to new beginnings.