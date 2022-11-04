Shah Rukh Khan does what no one can, or ever will. No one said that it’s going to be an unbiased piece, this is just another fan, simping. Because well, it’s SRK, and when we say that he’s the king of romance, we’re not just saying it for the sake of it, there’s proper proof.

SRK invented romance — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) July 20, 2022

Over the years, he has left us with films (and scenes) that live in our heads rent free. And while most of it is just him looking at people with his kind eyes, the charm just grows. SRK is now an emotion, and he has redefined romance for a lot of us, like these frames from his films did.

It’s been more than 10 years since K3G released, and this is still the epitome of romance – just good old kurta stuck in bangles.

Of course, nothing replaces his typical “tucking the girl’s hair to help her see better” look.

Unrequited love stories may come and go, but nothing comes close to this one moment on-screen. I’m almost crying.

No guy best friend has come close to pulling-off this signature ‘Rahul’ thing, and no one ever can.

Leaving romance aside, we all need a Jug in our lives. That squeaky chair, though.

And out of all his characters, Rizwan could totally write a successful book on ‘101 Ways To Make Someone Fall In Love’.

Or this one light-blub moment from Chalte Chalte where Raj dived into the water to fetch a coin because “Priya ke chehre pe likha tha”. Ugh.

And then he somehow managed to leave us with lessons on how to be a simp.

See! All he has to do is look at you. THAT does it.

Leaving you with SRK and his open arms.

That’s too much cheese for one day.