So, like most fans of cricket and cinema would know, Kabir Khan (of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame) is all set to return to the silver screen with 83 - a biopic on India's iconic World Cup win in 1983.

Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting to see the classic underdog story come alive on screen. Especially when the starcast includes actors like Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sharma, and other such talented actors.

While it was earlier announced which actor is playing which cricketer in the film, the first look of the actors as the Indian players was released recently. And boy are we excited to watch the players ace those strokes on the field!

Ranveer Singh, who is playing Kapil Dev in the movie, shared his look from the movie. In fact, he seemed to have nailed the legendary 'Natraj' pose as well.

But that's not the only picture-perfect look that 83 has served. Tahir Raj Bhasin, whose brooding charm has us swooning in Chhichhore, is playing 'Kapil Dev's first Devil', Sunil Gavaskar.

Saqib Saleem, who first wowed us with his hilarious antics in Mere Dad Ki Maruti, is playing the 'comeback king' Mohinder “Jimmy” Amarnath. And what a glorious comeback indeed!

And Jiiva, who has taken the Tamil film industry by storm, is making his Bollywood debut by essaying the role of 'the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket' Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Obviously, Twitter was quick to share their excitement about the film's logo and the actors' look:

