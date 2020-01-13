So, like most fans of cricket and cinema would know, Kabir Khan (of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame) is all set to return to the silver screen with 83 - a biopic on India's iconic World Cup win in 1983.
Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting to see the classic underdog story come alive on screen. Especially when the starcast includes actors like Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sharma, and other such talented actors.
While it was earlier announced which actor is playing which cricketer in the film, the first look of the actors as the Indian players was released recently. And boy are we excited to watch the players ace those strokes on the field!
View this post on Instagram
Kapil's Devils wearing confidence on their sleeves! @ranveersingh @kabirkhankk @saqibsaleem @ammyvirk @harrdysandhu @adinathkothare @iamchiragpatil @issahilkhattar @thejatinsarna @rbadree @tahirrajbhasin @dinkersharmaa @dhairya275 #NishantDahiya #MadhuMantena @sarkarshibasish #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @nadiadwalagrandson @83thefilm
Ranveer Singh, who is playing Kapil Dev in the movie, shared his look from the movie. In fact, he seemed to have nailed the legendary 'Natraj' pose as well.
But that's not the only picture-perfect look that 83 has served. Tahir Raj Bhasin, whose brooding charm has us swooning in Chhichhore, is playing 'Kapil Dev's first Devil', Sunil Gavaskar.
View this post on Instagram
Our favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India’s first ever World Cup trophy! 🏏 Presenting to you Kapil Dev’s first devil — #SunilGavaskar! #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @tahirrajbhasin @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures #KapilsDevils #RanveerSingh #TahirRajBhasin #SunilGavaskar #KabirKhan #Cricket #Film #HindiCinema #Bollywood #Movies #Sports #WorldCup #CricketWorldCup #Entertainment
Saqib Saleem, who first wowed us with his hilarious antics in Mere Dad Ki Maruti, is playing the 'comeback king' Mohinder “Jimmy” Amarnath. And what a glorious comeback indeed!
View this post on Instagram
He's the devil who drove us to victory. Meet Jimpa, the comeback king, Mohinder “Jimmy” Amarnath! #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @saqibsaleem @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures #KapilsDevils #RanveerSingh #SaqibSaleem #MohinderAmarnath #JimmyAmarnath #Jimmy #Jimpa #KabirKhan #Cricket #Film #HindiCinema #Bollywood #Movies #Sports #WorldCup #CricketWorldCup #Entertainment
And Jiiva, who has taken the Tamil film industry by storm, is making his Bollywood debut by essaying the role of 'the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket' Krishnamachari Srikkanth.
View this post on Instagram
Chika was THE MAN of the hour! After all, his strokes and swipes made us win! We call him the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket. Presenting the next devil — #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @actorjiiva @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures #KapilsDevils #RanveerSingh #Jiiva #KrisSrikkanth #Srikkanth #Chika #Macha #Tamil #SouthSensation #KabirKhan #Cricket #Film #HindiCinema #Bollywood #Movies #Sports #WorldCup #CricketWorldCup #Entertainment
Obviously, Twitter was quick to share their excitement about the film's logo and the actors' look:
After #Chichore Looking forward to see you more!! 👍👍— ChahalPahal (@ChahalPahal2) January 11, 2020
This man is going to win your hearts @Saqibsaleem you killer.— Iqbal Khan (@Miqbalkhan) January 13, 2020
#83 pic.twitter.com/iDLmvujqCD
Now waiting for this delight...— Khushboo (@khushi0501) January 11, 2020
Not for anyone else but for your role in the movie.
I just tumbled after seeing this. 😭❤.arghhh, can't wait ❤— Greeva (@Greeva11) January 12, 2020
Jimmy’s classic front foot drive and his ability to endure on and off the field. This is @Saqibsaleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath. @83thefilm @kabirkhankk @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/H3Qadjop9s— Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) January 13, 2020
. @JiivaOfficial as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth , looking good 👌👌#ThisIs83 🏏🏆— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 12, 2020
A @kabirkhankk Film @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/UytPBcDj0A
@JiivaOfficial anna is going play a great role of #KrishnamachariSrikkanth sir @KrisSrikkanth congratulations to team💐 #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/sEKYSxO18Y— Aadhithyan (@aadhi2002) January 12, 2020
Jiiva suits so well as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth in @83thefilm #ThisIs83 @JiivaOfficial pic.twitter.com/YRGeY1p2XS— ᐺﾉり (@VIDtweetshere) January 12, 2020
Be right back, hunting Instagram for the rest of the players.