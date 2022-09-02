Regional and independent films do not always get the same attention that most commercial films do. While the target audience or niche for both the kinds of cinema is usually different, it all comes to down to appreciating art. Before its theatrical release, Anurag Kashyap shared the trailer of Adieu Godard giving it a shoutout on social media, asking people to watch the film.

The first Odia film to release across India. Great job @platoonfilms . Looking forward to watching ithttps://t.co/hqowY8L6ut — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 1, 2022

Written and Directed by Amartya Bhattacharyya, Adieu Godard is a 2021 film, which is now being released across India as a Platoon distribution. Kashyap also mentioned in his caption that this is the first time that an Odia film is being released across the country -- which is definitely a new milestone.

The Odia language independent feature revolves around a man and his friends who plan on organizing a Jean-Luc Godard film festival in their small village, to screen 'foreign films'. While receiving several accolades like the 'Best Film Award' at the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival 2022, the film also world premiered at the 43rd Moscow International Film Festival 2021.

Watch the theatrical trailer here:

Adieu Godard will release on 2nd September.