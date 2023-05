Just like we have our guilty pleasures in terms of food and music, many of us have movies as guilty pleasures too. And this Twitter thread, started by Madan Gowri has desis talking about just this; flop movies that they secretly loved watching. And boy, have people mentioned some really nostalgic films.

Name a flop movie that you secretly love! 😅 — Madan Gowri (@madan3) May 19, 2023 Here are all the comments on the original post:

Tees maar khan — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) May 19, 2023

Rudraveena, Aapadbandavudu — Team Chiru Vijayawada (@SuryaKonidela) May 19, 2023

Dil mera puch raha hai tujhse

"kya pyaar karoge mujse? haan -haan, mujse?"



🥹🥹🤡 pic.twitter.com/tUpnSwZ8B7 — Rakshay ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ (@RakshayShetty1) May 20, 2023

Lakshya 😎 — The mood doctor (@Chulbulpanda420) May 19, 2023

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom! Barely a secret. Was a bit too quirky for its time. — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी 🇮🇳 (@akshayerathi) May 19, 2023

Hello Brother — Indian Tintin (@IndianTintin_) May 20, 2023

Maatraan — vickram (@vickrammachi) May 19, 2023

Ramsetu — Doremon (@Doremon47903760) May 19, 2023

Tubelight — akshat (@ReignOfVirat) May 19, 2023

Vivegam — Naveen Raaj (@naveenversion96) May 19, 2023

Zero — Fayazul (@Fayazul22) May 19, 2023

Karthik calling Karthik — Dr Jwala Gurunath (@DrJwalaG) May 21, 2023

Akele hum akele tum — 𝑴𝒐𝒈𝒆𝒎𝒎𝒃𝒐 (@Mogemmbo) May 20, 2023

Gunda — Roshan Pillai (@roshanpillai) May 19, 2023

Andaz Apna Apna pic.twitter.com/eZ49KeVT55 — Ajay Ravi Menon (@AjayRaviMenon) May 21, 2023

Lamhe, my all time fav. — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWebTechno (@AkshayiWeb) May 20, 2023

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil🤗 — faizan Ali khan (@FaizanAlikhanRt) May 21, 2023

Hunterrr 😛 — Engineer the Gamer (@EngineerDGamer) May 20, 2023

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo — Arnav Singhal (@ArnavSinghal19) May 19, 2023

Life in a Metro 🚇 — बड़े साहेब (@_BadeSaheb) May 21, 2023

Main prem ki diwani hoon is so dumb that you like the dumbness . — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) May 20, 2023

Not secretary but I openly love the below flop movies,



1. Raavanan

2. Kaatru Veliyidai

3. Orange

4. Panja

5. Theenmar



And few others too but these are on top of my mind. — Dattu SRT ARR (@FilmyDattu) May 19, 2023

Baar Baar Dekho. I adore the movie. People didn't get the point it was trying to make and focused more on the mode of time-travel. — Swastik Panja (@swastikmota) May 21, 2023

Love, Breakups, Zindagi



It's just such easy, light viewing. The characters are all likeable , no melodrama, the wedding setting is fun. It's the definition of feel good. — Faryal Niazi 🇨🇦 (@FNiazi31) May 21, 2023

Not secretly, but im openly in love with thugs of hindostan, everything was awesome specially the set design, acting and music 🧡 — Yash Chauhan (@yashchauhanz) May 20, 2023

All time favourite movie 😍

A Gentleman-sundar susheel risky pic.twitter.com/PkhoIwv31W — Safiya Altaf Khan (@SafiyaAltaf) May 21, 2023

Gem of a story and GV’s BGM ♥️ pic.twitter.com/aGrBDKuVKY — level99 (@swamin798) May 20, 2023

Hamari adhuri kahani pic.twitter.com/6vnInNd01K — Sankalp Tikku (@SankalpTikku) May 21, 2023

#BombayVelvet. Nothing secretive though. Told all my friends that I enjoyed the movie — smita mishra 🇮🇳 (@missartola) May 21, 2023

God tussi great ho, Dhol, Raone, baby, Jaaneman, Hello brother, Rocket Singh, etc. — Bluesharktank (@BluesharktankHQ) May 21, 2023

Which of these do you also have in your favourites?