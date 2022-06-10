The trailer of Forensic has just been released and it promises a thrilling rollercoaster ride of suspense and drama.

Featuring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, this intense drama also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in supporting roles.

This psychological whodunnit thriller revolves around a serial killer who kills little girls on their birthdays.

Directed by Vishal Furia, this high stakes drama laced with suspense is slated to release on June 24 on Zee5.

You can watch the trailer here:

Forensic looks damn promising!

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.