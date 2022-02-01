In today's news of unsolicited comments about a woman's clothing choices, influencer and copywriter Freddy Birdy made a comment about the Gehraiyaan cast's clothing choices during the promotion of the film.

Freddy shared a post on his (now private) Instagram account, saying that the 'clothes get tinier' as the release date of the film approaches. A remark that was completely unnecessary and definitely did not go down well with the internet.

this is not the first time I see him shading but this post is deeply sexist and clearly driven by his hatred for a particular person. freddy birdy, you better issue an apology. funnily enough, all his posts have limited comments so you can't even call him out. this is not humour? pic.twitter.com/NsaDy8LXgH — aks (@heertohbadisad_) January 29, 2022

He also made a comment about the necklines of outfits during promotions, one that is blatantly distasteful and sexist.

Post his various sexist comments, Deepika Padukone shared an Instagram story which aimed at 'morons', and he did take offence to it.

His Instagram story about it just proved why we have a problem with his comments and 'sense of humour'.

Was he ready to let it go? Nope, because then he made this Instagram post.

Of course, after all this was said and done, Twitter couldn't take it sitting down. From his sexist remarks where he commented on Deepika's clothes to making comments about her personality, Freddy Birdy should have flown away from this one, but he didn't.

Most sexists, when called out by women, do what Freddy Birdy has done. They try to slander the women's competence, success and capabilities. Right out of the Rulebook for Sexists, this one. — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) January 31, 2022

I hope that Freddy Birdy washes his hands and mouth with the disinfectant everytime he posts shit and sexist comments on women...Ridiculing women on their dress choices or work culture makes him a moron.. https://t.co/tV0iawEFZw — The Flawed One (@_TheFlawed0ne) January 30, 2022

How does Freddy Birdy sleep at night knowing what an embarrassment he is 😭 — Rhea (@exultantdreamer) January 31, 2022

Freddy Birdy is now synonymous to verbal diarrhoea. Clearly the comments were unwarranted and his defence was very weak. — Anushri R Kejriwal (@anushrikejriwal) February 1, 2022

and now he went private. he knows what it means to mess with us. if you can't take it, don't dish it. freddy birdy...udd gaya. #freddybirdyisoverparty #whenyoureasexistprickyoushouldjustapologise pic.twitter.com/Jch4DNbcu1 — your mom (@theeyelinerhoe) January 30, 2022

Utter shit

How can they talk about women like this

Who are you freddy birdy pic.twitter.com/g2s942teTt — janvi🐥ᴳᵉʰʳᵃᶦʸᵃᵃⁿ (@janvi20041) January 29, 2022

Maybe it is time that men realise 'locker room' conversations are no longer acceptable. Your 'jokes' aren't funny, your 'puns' aren't witty and you can't get away with belittling the success of a woman by commenting on her clothes and body.