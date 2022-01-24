Gehraiyaan, the movie that had us hooked right from the teaser, is already a 2022 favourite, even before its release. And we have to agree that so far, it is doing everything right.

Not only was the trailer whimsical, aesthetically beautiful and high on emotions, it also introduced us to a couple we didn't know we needed to watch on screen - Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

With an 8-year age gap between the two of them, Deepika being 36-years-old and Siddhant being 28-years-old, the movie is also breaking the age stereotypes Bollywood has conformed to for years. The actors in the industry romance barely legal 19-year-olds on-screen while in their mid-50s, and that's gross. However, in Gehraiyaan we get a chance to see two adults fall in love, and if the woman just happens to be older, then that's okay too.

Not to mention the beautiful soundtrack that we are just getting acquainted to, Doobey is a song that we will all be listening to on repeat. It is soulful enough to unwind to after a long day of work and upbeat enough to have you tapping your feet.

The chemistry between Siddhant and Deepika is palpable and we get a chance to see Ananya Panday take on a more meaningful role alongside Dhairya Karwa. The movie also tackles the sensitive subject of cheating on your spouse, and unlike the mainstream movies we've seen in Bollywood before (yes Masti), Gehraiyaan brings with it a fresh perspective - shedding light on the emotional turmoil.

Is Bollywood finally coming around? We can only wait and watch as the film gears up for its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.