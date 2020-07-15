If your social media feed is swamped with posts of the #FreeBritney movement and you can't gauge anything out of the hashtag without context, we've got you covered.

Recently, the fashion industry's watchdog, Diet Prada posted an explainer of the #FreeBritney movement, revealing all the ugly realities of her conservatorship which reportedly forbids her from driving, spending her own money or getting married without her father's consent.

A conservatorship is a legal concept of guardianship in America where court appoints individual representatives for those who are mentally or physically incapable of taking care of themselves.

Usually, a conservatorship is granted to old people who are suffering from extreme mental health issues like schizophrenia or dementia and are incapable of sustaining without help.





In Britney’s case, her estate, financial assets, visitors and career negotiations are being overlooked by her father, Jamie Spears and an attorney.

So, basically Britney Spears who is a 38-year-old pop icon is legally in control of her father and lawyers. She cannot make any personal or professional decisions without their consent. Reportedly, she cannot even hire her own lawyer.

This isn’t a coincidence anymore Britney Spears is sending messages for help. #freebritney pic.twitter.com/Qv2NnZyZhV — 👑 #FREEBRITNEY #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@touchofpisces) July 8, 2020

I'm sure everyone recollects the public meltdown Britney Spears underwent where she shaved her head after breaking up with her husband Kevin Federline in 2007. It has been since then that the 'Toxic' singer has been under conservatorship.

In 2008, Britney was committed to a psychiatric ward twice and after the second time, her father petitioned with the Los Angeles County Superior Court for an emergency “temporary conservatorship", which later turned into a permanent arrangement by the end of that year.

This means that Britney has been in this conservatorship for over 12 years now. According to court documents from 2018, Britney Spears' net worth is at least $59 million. Many of her fans believe that her conservatorship is only a means to exploit her.

According to Diet Prada, Britney's mom has been commenting on the #FreeBritney posts saying that she believes Briteny is 'trapped' with her father. According to an interview in US Weekly, Spears' father once said:

Me and my daughter’s relationship has always been strained.

- Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’ life has been heavily controlled by the media & has had devastating effects on her relationships & mental health. she’s still not being treated properly and it’s evident lately as she fights for her right. #FreeBritney (a thread) credit: @/blondeprimadonna pic.twitter.com/Go6zGRHrsV — mm (@lunaaferr) July 13, 2020

Her fans suspect that there was definitely something fishy going on last year around April Britney posted the following video after getting herself checked into a mental health facility.

I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.

According to sources, every year, Britney pays a lump-sum of $1.1 Million dollars fees for the conservatorship to continue. Which involves paying 100k+ to her father and a lawyer she isn't allowed to choose herself.

As a child artist who has grown up to be an adult under legal conservatorship, Britney has never had control of her life. Reportedly, she cannot even post anything on social media without her father's consent or drive a car or have any visitors.

Britney Spears has a court date this month to review her conservatorship which will further decide whether it's abusive in nature or shall continue in the future.