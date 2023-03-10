Twitter is a lot of fun on some days, specifically with its observations. And someone recently noticed how the French butcher Hollywood movie names. Of course, that irritates people when it comes to cult films or classics that they loved. Despite the fact that the intention is different.

A Twitter user, @juanbuis shared how the French translate Hollywood movie titles from English, to well, English. And while there could be a totally valid reason, it still adds a lot of humour. Juan also shared an example – The Hangover, which they translated to Very Bad Trip. The thing is, if you're translating it, might as well do it in the native language. Why destroy a perfectly good movie name? Also nobody's really going to want to watch 'Very Bad Trip'. That just sounds a very vague film, and almost ruins the cult-following that The Hangover created.

for some *ridiculous* reason the french love to translate movie titles from english to… english



here's a thread with my all-time favorites, starting with "the hangover"



…i mean VERY BAD TRIP pic.twitter.com/YoPzIb0pq1 — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

He added more movies to the list, and it gets funnily-worse.

For instance, Not Another Teen Movie was translated to Sex Academy. And it’s like the French are commenting on the plot itself. They reduced the title to something so… it’s funny. Not to mention, the poster seems different too.

"not another teen movie" is pretty simple english, right?



france: non. SEX ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/RjueQCAQvz — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

Or this to-the-point translation of No Strings Attached. They're like, "They are friends who have sex, that's it, that's the movie."

"no strings attached" could be a nice, subtle title for this romantic comedy?



france: non. SEX FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/65aDGj7nEw — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

And we MUST talk about this. I mean, these look like two VERY different films. Do you sense a pattern?

this one's just incredible



"a short history of decay" looks like a slow, moody movie… how could we make it work for a french audience?



france: SEXY THERAPY pic.twitter.com/8DFwVli3Hq — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

Some on Twitter are sharing their personal observations, other find it just plain-funny.

looks like they realized things might be getting a bit too spicy https://t.co/6cf9rLpByA — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

very bad trip is actually a better title because of the double sense — apraw (@apr4w) March 8, 2023

The greatest troll of all time — Andrew Price (@andrewpprice) March 10, 2023

Funny thing is most French people would say these titles to Americans thinking they’re the same in English.



Like ‘I’m doing a footing in the parking to get my pull and drive in my break to the pressing because it has a shampooing stain.’ Same vibe — seb3point0 (@seb3point0) March 8, 2023