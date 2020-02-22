I woke up really early in the morning today and was following my morning ritual of swiping through my Instagram when I came across a post by Matthew Perry and literally screamed my lungs out!

No, no his post wasn't another off-screen casual reunion picture but an announcement that blew my mind! The post officially announced that the entire cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S will be coming together on screen for an unscripted special on HBO Max.

Now, if you've been up-to-date with the F.R.I.E.N.D.S' whereabouts and news, you'd know that there were rumors around this miracle happening but there were no confirmations from anyone in the gang.

So initially, I thought Matthew was pulling off a Chandler and messing with us but then I saw Rachel's, Monica's, Phoebe's and Ross' post with the same picture and the same caption.

And I literally have been screaming in my high-pitched excited Janice voice since then.

Can you believe it, folks?! After some 16-years of hanging their keys on Monica's table the gang will finally be seen together on screen?!

I mean I can't believe that the gods of reunions have finally answered our prayers. I never thought I'd see the legendary gang sipping coffee in Central Perk again.

Netizens are as surprised as ross was when he realised that Monica and Chandler were "doing it":

Wondering how much the gang is being paid for this special?

BRB, slipping into my pajama to have a F.R.I.E.N.D.S. marathon.