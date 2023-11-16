It was only last month that Matthew Perry passed away. The loss felt like a void has been created in out hearts. His fans who have watched him and found comfort in his characters grieved this loss. But for those who have worked with him, it must have felt even more personal. The FRIENDS cast have taken to their social media accounts and have shared their personal stories with their friend and their tributes will make you sob.

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, shared a series of pictures from FRIENDS and talked about how it was an honor to share the stage with Perry and to be able to call him his friend. He talked about how the times that he spent with him are some of his favourite moments. The bond on the show showed us a fresh take on male friendships and we are forever grateful for that.

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, revealed how Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling. But the way the audience received the pair made them change it and that led to the blossoming of their love story. She shared a video of a popular scene and a BTS trivia about it. She talked about how grateful she feels to have worked with Perry.

David Schwimmer, who plays Ross Geller, talked about Perry’s impeccable comic timing, delivery and creativity. In his tribute, he added how Perry created a family out of six strangers who met for the first time to create a show that went on to have an indelible mark on pop culture. He shared a photo from one of my favorite moments with him.

Lisa Kudrow, who plays Phoebe Buffay, shared a picture with Perry and talked about how both of them went to play poker after shooting the pilot of FRIENDS. In a heartfelt note, she thanked him for making her laugh, their friendship, the trust, and so much more. She ended the note with, “Thank you for all I learned about grace and love through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Jennifer Aniston, who plays Rachel Green, talked about how this loss has “cut deep.” She shared a picture, a video, and a screenshot of a text he had sent her one day. She added that Perry was a part of their DNA and they had formed a close knit with this chosen family of six. She talked about how he always made them laugh and how this loss has made her feel an insane wave of emotions that she has never experienced before.

The fact that Matthew Perry was able to impact so many lives simply by doing what he did best is why we will never be able to forget him.