Known for portraying the character of Gunther, the hilarious manager of the iconic coffee shop in the iconic sitcom, James Michael Tyler passed away after battling cancer for about three years at the age of 59 in LA.

The actor, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, was undoubtedly the unofficial seventh friend on the show.

Mourning the death of the actor, the main cast of the show poured their hearts out and penned down some heartfelt posts on their social media.

1. Jennifer Aniston

Rachel Green, Gunther’s forever love, penned down a beautiful note along with a clip on her social media handle.

2. Courteney Cox

Monica Geller, the cleanliness freak in the show, also wrote a heartfelt caption on her social media handle.

3. Lisa Kudrow

Phoebe Buffay, one of the most passionate characters on the show, wrote about how she will miss the actor on her social media handle.

4. Matt LeBlanc

Joey Tribbiani, the dim-witted but super caring friend in the show, shared two images along with a sweet caption on his social media handle.

5. Maggie Wheeler

Janice, the one with the funniest laugh on the show, wrote an elaborated and wholehearted caption on her social media handle.

The actor was last seen in Friends: The Reunion, the reunion special of the show, via Zoom where he revealed that he has been diagnosed with the last stage of prostate cancer.

May he rest in peace.