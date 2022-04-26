There was a time when Taimur Ali Khan was one of the most loved celeb babies on the internet. And along with him, his nanny Savitri also became quite the online phenomenon. It wasn't long before people began wondering how much Savitri earns, or for that matter, how much other celebrities pay their nannies.

So, just in case you were curious too, here's how much Bollywood and Hollywood celebs pay their nannies. Read on.

1. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

According to the reports, Taimur's nanny Savitri earns around ₹1.5 Lakhs a month. When talking about this, Kareena Kapoor had said that all that matters is that her child is happy and in safe hands.

There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that. The idea is that the child should be happy and in safe hands.

- Kareena Kapoor told Pinkvilla

2.Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Back in 2019, Mira Rajput hired Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's nanny. And it seems, she earns around ₹80k per month for this gig of hers.

3. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Though Azad Rao Khan is 10 years old now. Back when he was a baby, his nanny and him were seen everywhere together. Apparently, Azad's nanny used to earn ₹2.5 crores per year! Yep, you got that right!

4. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The Kardashian family has a whole team of nannies for their kids. But, according to sources, the Kardashian-West family pays their nannies close to $50k - $100k per month.

5. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

It isn't just the Kardashians who have an entire team to take care of their children. Jay-Z and Beyoncé also hired a total of six nannies to take care of their twins. In fact, they paid each of them $100k a year.

6. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

And now, ladies and gentlemen, a drumroll for this one, please. Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie were once spending $900k a year on their kids' nannies! In fact, counting other costs, the couple were reportedly spending $10 million a year on their children.

*Reconsidering career choice now*