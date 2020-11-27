Priyanshu Painyuli aka Robin in Mirzapur has created quite a buzz with his role. His dialogue has become internet's favourite meme and all we can say is "Yeh bhi theek hai". The actor has already become the talk of the town, and this isn't his first stint, Priyanshu has been an active part of Bollywood for years now.

From playing Rahul Sharma in Rock On 2 to Bhavesh Joshi in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Priyanshu's come a long way in making his mark.

This 32-year-old actor hailing from Dehradun, started off his career as an assistant director and a model before beginning his stint with acting. His first prominent role was in the short film Love At First Sight in 2017, directed by Manuja Tyagi.

His performance as Bhavesh Joshi was what made his Bollywood's sweetheart. He played his role with earnestness and sincerity, and he was easily described as the breakthrough star of the film. He drove the movie emotionally and to a certain extent stole the spotlight from the debutant Harshvardhan Kapoor.

He was also a part of Netflix's Upstarts, where he played the role of Kapil, a man who decides to begin a start-up with his friends. With the lead role in hand, Priyanshu gave us a glimpse into his humorous side with this film.

Most recently, Priyanshu was a part of Netflix's film Extraction, where he played the role of Amir Asif alongside actors like Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda. He played a Bangladeshi crime lord who kidnapped Ovi and thought his role wasn't long, it was quite memorable.

The talented actor recently tied the knot with his girlfriend of seven years, Vandana Joshi, who is an actor-dancer in a quaint ceremony at his home town, Dehradun and the pictures are adorable.

2020 seems to be Priyanshu's year and we look forward to watching more of the actor on-screen. Priyanshu is currently filming for Rashmi Rocket, opposite Taapsee Pannu and Pippa, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.