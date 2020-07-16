If you were thinking of revisiting The Office because there was nothing new to watch online, then Netflix just put an end to your worries. Because these 17 new titles will soon be available on the platform:
1. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Film)
Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, Gunjan Saxena is a biographical drama based on the life of the first Indian female airforce pilot in combat. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, and will release on August 12.
Proud to bring to you the story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. 🤞🏻GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens! @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @sharansharma @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany
2. A Suitable Boy (Series)
Directed by Mira Nair, the miniseries is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name, and stars Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Tabu.
3. AK vs AK (Film)
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwayne, this thriller stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.
The kidnapping of a movie star's daughter makes for a great reel-life story, doesn’t it? @anilskapoor should know ki creativity ki koi hadh nahi hoti! #AKvsAK. Coming soon on @netflix_in @anuragkashyap10 @avinashsampath @andolanofficial @swapsagram @adityakan @shruti_kapoor_21 @vikramdahiya707 @alokanandadasgupta @aryaamenon @ishikamohanmotwane
4. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Film)
Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, this satire has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame.
Watch Dolly and Kitty fight their silent battles while they navigate womanhood, sisterhood and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom. Can't wait to shine with you my chamakta sitara @bhumipednekar ⭐@vikrantmassey87 @amolparashar #AamirBashir @alankrita601 @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare Coming soon on @netflix_in
5. Ludo (Film)
Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.
Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned @anuragbasuofficial @bachchan @fatimasanashaikh @adityaroykapur @sanyamalhotra_ @pearlemaany @pankajtripathi @rohitsaraf10 @ashanegi @bhushankumar @tanibasu @tseries.official @anuragbasuproductions 🎲🎲🎲🎲#Ludo Coming soon on @netflix_in
6. Masaba Masaba (Series)
Mother-daughter duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are coming together for this scripted series, which marks the acting debut of designer Masaba Gupta.
7. Raat Akeli Hai (Film)
Netflix and Radhika Apte are back together, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.
8. Mismatched (Series)
After impressing everyone in The Sky Is Pink, Rohit Saraf is all set to star in this romantic comedy, with YouTuber, Prajakta Kohli.
9. Ginny Weds Sunny (Film)
Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey star in this romantic comedy, directed by Puneet Khanna.
A match-maker by profession, this mother is determined to write a fairy tale love story for her daughter who clearly has other plans. Will it really be Sunny in paradise for Ginny? @yamigautam @puneet_khanna and I are so excited to take you on this rollercoaster with us! #GinnyWedsSunny @bachchan.vinod @soundrya.production @navjotgulati @sumitaroraa @sonymusicindiaComing soon on @netflix_in
10. Class of '83
Bobby Deol leads this cop drama, based on Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name.
11. Bombay Begums (Series)
Five different women, one unbreakable bond. It's a tough life, but we begums are tougher 👑@poojab1972 @shahanagoswami @plabita.manu @aadhya_anand @endemolshineind. Coming soon on @netflix_in am so grateful to universe for this project which gives me opportunity to portray another wonderful character completely different from what I have done in past. Thank you so much #alankritashrivastav,@bornila and @shrutimahajancasting for this exciting journey! तुम्हा सर्वांच्या शुभेच्छांमुळे मला ही आगळी भूमिका मिळाली. मी तुम्हा सर्वांची आणि आयुष्याची ऋणी आहे 🙏
12. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Series)
Breathe Beanie Breathe ☮️ There's method Beanie's maddness! I swear. Ok maybe not. You'll find out soon enough as you watch her get life her together in the midst of all the mayhem #BhaagBeanieBhaag 😍😱 @mutant_india @smwhtlatelatif @thesaranfiles @showmetheravi @davidbernad @fneelshah @whydebbierao @ishaannair7 @abivarghese @dollysingh @varunthakur @saracapela @jrmellocastro @devikajodhani @sanjeev_n_kumar 🥳🥳😍😍 Coming soon on @netflix_in #comingsoon #mynext
13. Bombay Rose (Film)
The feature animated debut of Gitanjali Rao (of October fame), Bombay Rose premiered at the International Critics Week at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.
14. Kaali Khuhi (Film)
How does a 10 year old battle the demons of an entire village's past? Follow Shivangi as she sets out on the rescue mission of a lifetime in #KaaliKhuhi. @azmishabana18 @rivarora_ @iamsanjeeda @terriesamundra @ramonchibb @manomaymotionpictures Coming soon on @netflix_in . . #rivaarora #rivarora #mumbai #staysafe #keepsupporting #kbye #staypositive #morning
15. Serious Men (Film)
16. Torbaaz (Film)
A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! @nargisfakhri @rahuldevofficial #Torbaaz @ramitts @rajuchadhawave @girish_malik Coming soon on @netflix_in
17. Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy (Film)
