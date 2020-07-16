If you were thinking of revisiting The Office because there was nothing new to watch online, then Netflix just put an end to your worries. Because these 17 new titles will soon be available on the platform:

1. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Film)

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, Gunjan Saxena is a biographical drama based on the life of the first Indian female airforce pilot in combat. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, and will release on August 12.

2. A Suitable Boy (Series)

Directed by Mira Nair, the miniseries is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name, and stars Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Tabu.

3. AK vs AK (Film)

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwayne, this thriller stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

4. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Film)

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, this satire has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame.

5. Ludo (Film)

Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.

6. Masaba Masaba (Series)

Mother-daughter duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are coming together for this scripted series, which marks the acting debut of designer Masaba Gupta.

7. Raat Akeli Hai (Film)

Netflix and Radhika Apte are back together, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

8. Mismatched (Series)

After impressing everyone in The Sky Is Pink, Rohit Saraf is all set to star in this romantic comedy, with YouTuber, Prajakta Kohli.

9. Ginny Weds Sunny (Film)

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey star in this romantic comedy, directed by Puneet Khanna.

10. Class of '83

Bobby Deol leads this cop drama, based on Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name.

11. Bombay Begums (Series)

12. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Series)

13. Bombay Rose (Film)

The feature animated debut of Gitanjali Rao (of October fame), Bombay Rose premiered at the International Critics Week at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

14. Kaali Khuhi (Film)

15. Serious Men (Film)

16. Torbaaz (Film)

17. Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy (Film)

