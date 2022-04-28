The Korean music industry has already established a global presence and is rapidly expanding. And, as a result, the competition for the top spot among K-pop idols is becoming more fierce.

Making it big in the K-pop world is no simple feat, but several artists have accomplished spectacular success in the competitive industry. These phenomenal performers, who began with their bands or as soloists, have gathered fortunes in the millions of dollars.

Take a look at the wealthiest K-pop idols and see if your favourite made the list:

1. Kim Jae-joong

Kim Jae-joong was the lead vocalist for the boy band TVXQ in 2003. Following the fall of the group in 2010, with two other ex-members, he formed JYJ. Eventually, the singer moved on to acting, appearing in several K-dramas. Kim Jae-joong is reportedly now Korea's richest K-pop idol, with an estimated net worth of $100 million.

2. Choi Siwon

Choi Siwon is a singer, actor, and businessman who first rose to prominence as a member of Super Junior. Later in his career, he appeared in films and played lead roles in Korean dramas. According to media reports, he has a net worth of $55 million.

3. PSY (Park Jae-sang)

Park-Jae-sang, better known as PSY, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. As of 2022, the singer who became a global sensation with his single Gangnam Style is estimated to have a net worth of $60 million.

4. G-Dragon (Kwon Ji-yong)

G-Dragon and his group BIGBANG left the K-pop scene in 2017, but his popularity has never dwindled. The Korean artist continues to have a staggering net worth and is one of the wealthiest K-pop idols in the industry. Currently, his net worth is estimated to be around $55 million, reports suggest.

5. Rain (Jung Ji-hoon)

Rain has been a part of the Korean entertainment industry since 1998. After his group, Fanclub, disbanded, he joined JYP Entertainment as a soloist. He is now said to be one of Korea's richest celebrities, with a net worth of $49 million.

6. IU (Lee Ji-eun)

In South Korea, IU is deemed as a multi-talented star who has not only emerged as one of the top K-pop artists but has also made a name for herself in acting. The 29-year-old is also one of the wealthiest K-pop and K-drama stars of her generation. According to reports, IU has a net worth between $31 and $45 million.

7. Taeyang (Dong Young-bae)

Taeyang is another member of the legendary K-pop group BIGBANG, who was once termed the "Kings of K-pop." The artist has achieved mainstream success not only in South Korea but also in bordering countries. According to reports, Taeyang's net worth has risen to $35 million.

8. J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok)

BTS, the leading K-pop group at the moment, is a global sensation as well as a favourite back home. However, one of the rappers, J-hope, is said to be the wealthiest of the septet. Currently, the idol's net worth ranges between $32 and $34 million.

9. Lee Hyori

According to reports, Lee Hyori, who debuted as a member of the girl group Fin. K. L, is one of the highest-paid female singers in the K-pop industry. She now has her own popular Netflix show called Hyori’s Homestay, and her net worth is estimated to be between $30 and $40 million.

10. DARA (Sandara Park)

Sandara Park, better known as Dara, began her career as a member of 2NE1, one of the most popular K-pop girl groups of all time. She went on to have a successful solo career after the band split up in 2016. Aside from singing, she excelled in K-dramas and reality TV shows. The K-pop idol-turned-actress is estimated to have a net worth of around $30 million.

11. Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy made her debut as a member of the iconic girl group Miss A. Following their split in 2017, Bae pursued her own stardom as a pop star and actress, featuring in the popular K-dramas including Start-Up. As per reports, she is one of the wealthiest South Korean celebrities, with a net worth of $30 million.

12. BOA (Kwon Bo-ah)

BOA is a well-known singer in Japan and South Korea who went on to become one of the most successful female soloists in K-pop history. Reportedly, she has a net worth of around $25 million after 22 years in the industry.

We've reached the end of the list, which means we can all go back to crying in broke.