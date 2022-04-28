

There are many seasoned actors who have had their fair share of doing flop movies during their initial acting careers in the industry. While some of the talented actors from the industry have given us some brilliant gems, many others debuted with flop movies.

And today, we have compiled the list of the actors whose debut movies were big flops. Read on.

1. Ranbir Kapoor - Saawariya

Marking his acting debut with this romantic drama, the actor had to wait for long after this movie to taste success. Even the opulent sets and towel dancing couldn’t save the movie and it turned out to be a commercial disaster.



2. Aditi Rao Hydari - Delhi 6

Even though this movie was not declared a success at the box office, it was cited as one of the finest movies in our film industry, thanks to its fresh storyline and brilliant soundtracks. With her great acting skills, the actor became an instant hit amongst the audience of this movie. However, the movie was declared a commercial flop.

3. Salman Khan - Biwi Ho To Aisi

With the right concoction of humour and drama, this movie marked the debut of Khan as the protagonist's spoilt brother. Even though the movie failed at the box office, it etched the name of the actor on the silver screen forever.

4. Katrina Kaif - Boom

This black comedy thriller, which marked the debut of the actor, was leaked before the release date and terribly tanked at the box office. Interestingly, the actor was a last-minute replacement for model Meghna Reddy.

5. Aditya Roy Kapur - London Dreams

Even though this musical drama had stunning backdrops and a decent star cast, it turned out to be a commercial disaster. While Kapur is touted as one of the most handsome actors in tinsel town, he had to wait for a couple of years to taste stardom.

6. Rani Mukerji - Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat

The actor, who has given several blockbuster hits throughout her career, marked her debut in the film industry with this flop drama. In fact, the movie had a cringeworthy plotline where the actor falls in love with her rapist and marries him.

7. Emraan Hashmi - Footpath

Even though the actor has given several hits in his acting career, he marked his debut with this flop movie. While the movie had a gripping plotline and a decent background score, it failed to leave a mark on its audience and tanked at the box office.

8. Shraddha Kapoor - Luv Ka The End

Loosely based on Wild Cherry (2009) and John Tucker Must Die (2006), this comedy-drama marked the acting debut of the actor. Even though the movie was released to mostly positive reviews, it was declared a flop at the box office.

9. Akshay Kumar - Saugandh

Marking his acting debut with this romantic action drama, the actor had to wait longer after this movie to make his name in the industry. Interestingly, the actor first signed the movie Deedar (1992), but this movie was released first.

10. Madhuri Dixit Nene - Abodh

That's correct. Even this iconic actor marked her debut with a flop movie. Revolving around a naïve and childish woman, the actor portrayed the role of the protagonist in this movie. This movie also marked the Bollywood debut of Bengali actor Tapas Paul.

11. Saif Ali Khan - Parampara

This action romantic drama, which marked the acting debut of the actor, was a commercial failure. The movie was mercilessly criticized for its plotline, acting and music. Interestingly, before Khan, director Yash Chopra wanted to sign up Ayub Khan for the role. However, it couldn't pan out.

12. Kajol - Bekhudi

Even with a number of popular actors of that time, this movie couldn't leave a mark on its audience. Marking her acting debut, the actor portrayed the role of Radhika in this movie.

13. Amitabh Bachchan - Saat Hindustani

Based on the heroic story of seven hindustaanis who attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule, this action movie marked the acting debut of the iconic actor. Even though the movie tanked at the box office, it bagged several awards including National Film Award, Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and National Film Award for Best Lyrics (Kaifi Azmi).

14. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Saawariya

With opulent sets and foot-tapping music, this musical drama marked the actor's debut. Needless to mention, the movie tanked at the box office and so did the debut career of the actor.

Which of the mentioned actors is your favourite?