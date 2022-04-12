With all the glitz and glamour, the lives of celebrities look extremely exciting and charming from the outside. While some actors achieve great heights, the careers of several other actors don't go as planned and they end up at very different places.

And today, we have compiled a list of actors who were competitors once or started in the industry around the same time, but ended up in very different places. Are you ready? Read on.

1. Ranbir Kapoor & Imran Khan

Khan marked his debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) and Kapoor marked his debut with Saawariya (2007). While the former was a commercial hit at the box office, the latter was declared a flop. However, their careers soon took a very different turn. Even though Khan gave some notable performances in Delhi Belly (2011) and I Hate Luv Storys (2010), he eventually quit acting and, on the other hand, Kapoor ended up becoming a superstar.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ameesha Patel

Khan marked her debut with Refugee (2000) and Patel marked her debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). Without a doubt, Patel stole the audience's hearts with her bubbly looks and gave some superhit movies in her acting career like Gadar (2001), Humraaz (2002) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). However, movies like Kya Yahi Pyar Hai (2002) and Ye Zindagi Ka Safar (2001) ended her career. On the other hand, Khan became really popular with her series of superhit movies and is still killing it.

3. Alia Bhatt & Parineeti Chopra

Bhatt marked her debut with Student Of The Year (2012) and Chopra marked her debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Eventually, Bhatt went on to work with renowned directors like Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and gave a number of blockbuster hit movies. However, after kick-starting with a hit debut, Chopra gave some flop movies like Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and Kill Dil (2014), which made her career take a u-turn.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Lara Dutta Bhupathi

Both Jonas and Bhupathi, kick-started their careers in 2003 with the movies The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and Andaaz, respectively. Soon after, Bhupathi decided to momentarily step away from her acting career because she was only getting the characters where she had to play either the girlfriend or wife of the leading actor. On the contrary, Jonas went on to become a global star after delivering some phenomenal movies and shows like Quantico (2015-2018), The White Tiger (2021) and The Matrix Resurrections (2021).

5. Hrithik Roshan & Abhishek Bachchan

Roshan marked his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) and Junior Bachchan marked his debut with Refugee (2000). With the movies like Guru, Dhoom and Bunty Aur Babli, AB has time and again proved his potential in acting. However, with time, his career gradually declined during the mid-2000s. While Roshan ended up becoming a big star, Bachchan is finally getting his well-deserved due with shows and movies on OTT like The Big Bull, Breathe: Into The Shadows and Dasvi.

6. Shahid Kapoor & Zayed Khan

While Kapoor marked his debut with Ishq Vishk (2003), Khan marked his debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne (2004). And just like their debut movies, their careers were poles apart too. While Kapoor starred in several hit movies, Khan's short-lived career delivered a number of flops like Shabd (2005), Shaadi No 1 (2005) and Fight Club (2006).

7. Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Both Padukone and Ahuja, kick-started their careers in 2007 with the movies Om Shanti Om and Saawariya, respectively. Even though Ahuja gave some brilliant performances in movies like Dilli-6 (2009), Raanjhanaa (2013) and Neerja (2016) throughout her career, she stopped signing big banner projects a while ago. On the other hand, Padukone's last few movies like Chhapaak (2020), 83 (2021) and Gehraiyaan (2022) have been blockbuster hits.

8. Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor

Singh marked his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Kapoor marked his debut with Ishaqzaade (2012). Even though their respective debut movies were hit, they had very different career graphs. While Singh has given several hits like Padmaavat (2018) and 83 (2021), Kapoor gave a number of flops in his acting career like Mubarakan (2017), Namaste England (2018) and Panipat (2019), which seemed to have sunk his career.

9. Kartik Aryan & Divyenndu Sharma

Both Aryan and Sharma made their acting debut with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). After giving hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Dhamaka (2021), Aryan went on and became a successful actor. However, Sharma was a part of some flop movies like Chashme Baddoor (2013) and Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend (2015), which nearly ended his career. Nevertheless, Sharma will be next seen as Kartikeya in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra (2022).

10. Shahrukh Khan & Deepak Tijori

We all know how SRK made his acting debut with Deewana (1992), which became a box office hit and launched his career. Interestingly, Deepak Tijori made his debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui (1990). Needless to mention, they both had very different sets of careers. While SRK became an international superstar, Tijori doesn't act in movies anymore.

Which of these actors do you wish had better careers?