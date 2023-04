Baba Siddique held his annual iftar celebration last evening and, needless to mention, it was a lavish affair. A bunch of celebrities, including Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan, attended the soiree.

However, in case, you missed watching the pictures, here’s a quick recap of all the celebrities who came to the party. Let’s check these out, shall we?

1. Salman Khan

2. Kapil Sharma

ADVERTISEMENT 3. Rohit Saraf

4. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

5. Salim Khan

6. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta

7. Preity Zinta

ADVERTISEMENT 8. Aayush Sharma & Arpita Khan

9. Rashmi Desai

10. Pooja Hedge

11. Sana Khan & Mufti Anas Saiyad

12. Bigg Boss 16 winner, MC Stan.

13. Jasmin Bhasin & Bharti Singh

14. Tejasswi Prakash & her beau, Karan Kundrra.

ADVERTISEMENT 15. Bigg Boss 13 participant, Madhurima Tuli.

16. Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary

17. Shiv Thakare

18. Palak Tiwari

19. Siddharth Nigam

ADVERTISEMENT 20. Emraan Hashmi

21. Alvira Agnihotri & Atul Agnihotri

22. Parents-to-be Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar.

23. Jannat Zubair

24. Nargis Fakhri

ADVERTISEMENT 25. Sohail Khan, along with his younger son, Yohan Khan.

26. Suneil Shetty

That’s one big, fat event, isn’t it?