You can love him or hate him, but you can’t ignore him. That’s right. We are talking about the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. Salman Khan has been entertaining us for decades, and inarguably, his dance steps are the highlights of his filmography. In fact, some of Salman Khan’s hook steps are way better than his many movies. He has had several hook steps over the years that became a trend among cinephiles, especially millennials.
In general, a Bollywood buff loves Salman Khan’s iconic signature steps but equally hates the cringe ones that he performs. I know I do. This is why I have ranked his 13 hook steps from best to worst.
Let’s take a look.
1. Zumba classes waala hook step- O O Jaane Jaana
Raise your hand if you have performed this iconic hook step at parties or Zumba classes. We are totally obsessed with this, Salman Khan. Poori body khul gayi! Phew!
2. Towel se body wipe karne waala hook step- Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din
Who knew that a towel could be used in dance? Salman Khan showed it how. Just adjust a towel between your legs and go crazy after the shower or whenever you feel like doing it. We definitely enjoy this step.
3. Dheeli pant ko utarne se rokne waala hook step- Hudd Hudd Dabangg
Not just towels, Salman Khan also knows the power of belts. He literally made a belt groove along with him, or did he save his loose pants from falling? Anyway, he totally channelled his swag in this one.
4. ‘Pocket mein paise nahin hai’ waala hook step- Dhinka Chika
Salman Khan then taught us how to indirectly tell our friends that we are broke. Just put your hands in your pockets and go dhinka-chika without giving a reason. This is why the hook step is in the best category.
5. Magge se nahaane waala hook step- Munni Badnaam
This is strictly for those middle-class desis who bathe with bucket water. You know what we are talking about. Salman Khan be like ‘shower mein wo baat nahin, magge se nahake mazaa aa gaya’!
6. Maindak uchchaalne waala hook step- Bodyguard
Salman Khan was quite tired of bathing, so he introduced this hook step here. Kuch nahin bas sar par dono haath rakho and flex your biceps. He be like “muscle dekh raha hai muscle, masal ke rakh dunga!” But Salman bhoi, why so lazy?
7. ‘Hawa nahin aa rahi collar utha leta hoon’ waala hook step- Jalwa
What to do when you feel hot in summer? Salman Khan tells you here. Hold your shirt collar up and feel the air! But ye kaisa hook step hai Salman bhoi? Matlab kuch bhi?
8. Zameen par letke poncha maarne waala hook step- Jag Ghoomeya
For Salman Khan, wiping the floor with a piece of cloth is definitely passé now, he literally rolls on it. House help nahin aayi thi kya, bhoi?
9. ‘I-don’t-know-what-I-am-doing’ waala hook step- Dil Deewana
Salman Khan once performed these weird jumps while holding a pigeon on the top of his hand. Kabootar be like, ‘bro main gir jaaunga! Koi roko isey.’ Ye seriously ‘pagla hai!’
10. ‘Mummy meri T-shirt phas gayi hai’ waala hook step- Seeti Maar
This reminded me of Phoebe in Friends when her head gets stuck in the sweater. While Salman Khan didn’t struggle like her, I wonder how this cringe step made it to the final cut. Please explain bhoi.
11. Dushman ke aage ghutne tekne waala hook step- Yun Karke
Imagine Salman Khan acting in a war film and performing this hook step in front of his enemy after losing on the field. Sh*t. I can’t watch it anymore. Super cringe.
12. Pahaadon mein lunges karne waala hook step- Naiyo Lagda
Salman Khan is a hardcore gym enthusiast. We get it. But bhoi kar kya rahe ho aap? Stretching or lunges? Leg day miss ho gaya tha kya?
13. Besharmi ki hadd paar karne waala hook step- Jumme Ki Raat
I rest my case here. This is quite disturbing to watch. Holding a woman’s dress with your teeth? Ye kaisi choreography hai, Salman bhoi? Cringe ultra pro max.
Which one do you like or hate the most?
