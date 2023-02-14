Salman Khan, the actor whose movies are nothing less than nationwide events, unveiled the first track, Naiyo Lagda, from his much-awaited movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
From the actor’s hatke look to the picturesque backdrop, the track has taken the entire social media by storm. However, what netizens couldn’t ignore was bhai’s dance move, which looked like he was doing lunges!
You might think we’re exaggerating, and we don’t blame you, but we’re not!
While some could relate to these moves with their leg workout, others were impressed with his smooth movements. Here’s what netizens think, take a look:
You can watch the entire song here:
Well, we can’t expect Salman Khan’s movie without a twist, can we?