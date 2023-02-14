Salman Khan, the actor whose movies are nothing less than nationwide events, unveiled the first track, Naiyo Lagda, from his much-awaited movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Credits: YouTube

From the actor's hatke look to the picturesque backdrop, the track has taken the entire social media by storm. However, what netizens couldn't ignore was bhai's dance move, which looked like he was doing lunges!

You might think we’re exaggerating, and we don’t blame you, but we’re not!

Credits: YouTube

While some could relate to these moves with their leg workout, others were impressed with his smooth movements. Here's what netizens think, take a look:

Me after leg day in a gympic.twitter.com/JxfsK4gjR7 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 13, 2023

National Meme Material Salman Khan practicing for The song #NaiyoLagda from the film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan pic.twitter.com/RhnYA4TXH0 — SRK's Fan (@JaiShreeRam_8) February 13, 2023

If there’s one person, who can give tough competition to Sunny Deol in dancing, it must be Salman Khan.

Did they actually hired any choreographer for the film?#NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan — Ritam Das (@0xRitam) February 14, 2023

When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there!



Smooth Leg Shakes!!#NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan



pic.twitter.com/OGLzKTpC2i — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrkfan_brk) February 12, 2023

wtf is this choreography 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vRkKJHAOS9 — ح (@hmmbly) February 12, 2023

Jo action scene me comedy karde wo #AkshayKumar 😂



Jo song me dance ki jagha Exercise karde wo #SalmanKhan𓃵 😂 pic.twitter.com/q9pbRjSwqa — Indian traveller (@lalitkumar8055) February 14, 2023

At least they should have reversed the video .. this looks way better #NaiyoLagda @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/LkgtKZIiSN — Harsha (@nani4friendz) February 13, 2023

You can watch the entire song here: