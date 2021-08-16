As we all know, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah just released and clearly, the audience loved it. Especially, because of how well the film told war hero Captain Vikram Batra's life story. In fact, his brother, Vishal Batra seems to have loved the film too.

In a candid conversation, actor Sidharth Malhotra discussed the film with Vishal Batra. As soon as they began talking, Vishal Batra mentioned how he found the actor to be quite charming when they first met and appreciated how much he delved into understanding Captain Vikram Batra as a person.

While it was during the transition when we started making the movie, underneath your charming personality, we found an actor who is very seasoned and at that point of time, we decided that you are the right choice for getting Vikram on the screen. I think the way you got into the complete nitty-gritty and details of him as an individual is really worth appreciating.

- Vishal Batra

He also mentioned which scene left the most impact on him and said it spoke of how loving and compassionate his brother was.

One scene which has stayed in my mind and I would specifically mention that scene - you must remember when Vikram was posted in Sopore and you wanted to sip a cup of tea, and you go to a vendor and he has a son. The way you really speak about what the son is doing and if he wants to study or where he wants to go in life. I think Vikram had the same character. Vikram was a loving and very caring guy. I think that is very beautiful and what I liked about the movie.

- Vishal Batra

As they talked, Sidharth Malhotra mentioned how much Captain Vikram Batra loved films! Vishal Batra agreed to this and said that they two would watch every new release together.

You can watch the entire conversation here.

We're pretty lucky to know of a hero like Captain Vikram Batra.