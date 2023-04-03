Instagram is not as fun (or time-consuming) without our favourite celebs on it. But there are many who haven’t joined it yet. So, when some celebrity joins the Instagram wagon, fans run fast to get more acquainted with their day-to-day. And before we know it, they already gain millions of followers. Today, we are gonna look at celebs who are the fastest to reach 1 million followers on Instagram.

1. Kim Tae-hyung aka V of BTS | 43 Minutes

BTS's Kim Tae-hyung aka V holds the Guinness World Record 2022 for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram. As soon as V made his first post on the 'gram, the internet went crazy and within 43 minutes, he gained 1 million followers! Today, that count is up to 58.1 million. Talk about fan following.

2. Angelina Jolie | 59 Minutes

Angeline Jolie joined Instagram in August 2021, and in 59 minutes she hit the 1 million followers mark. We all already love her, and this just shows how much! Today, she has 14.3 million followers.

3. Thalapathy Vijay | 99 Minutes

Thalapathy Vijay is the latest one on the list and he is already ranking 3rd! He joined Instagram yesterday and hit 1 million followers within 99 minutes. His first post has 5 million likes and within a day he has gained 4.8 million followers.

4. Moon Tae-il | 1 Hour 45 Minutes

South Korean singer Moon Tae-il gained 1 million followers on Instagram within 1 hour and 45 minutes. He joined the gram in July 2021 and today has 5.7 million followers.

5. Rupert Grint | 4 Hours 1 Minute

I know Rupert Grint has done a lot of movies but for me, he is always gonna be Ron Weasely. And by the looks of it, for a lot of other people too. When he joined Instagram, he had 1 million followers in a bit over 4 hours. Today, he has 4.8 million followers even when he isn’t active much. Yep, since the day he joined, he has only made 15 posts.

6. Sir David Attenborough | 4 Hours 44 Minutes

Sir David Attenborough is an English broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and author. He joined Instagram in 2020 and gained 1 million followers in 4 hours and 44 minutes. Today, he has 5.7 million followers.

7. Jennifer Aniston | 5 Hours 16 Minutes

Friends fame Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram way back in October 2019. Her first post was of the gang, so of course, she received a lot of traction and in 5 hours and 16 minutes, she gained 1 million followers. Today, she has 41.8 million followers.