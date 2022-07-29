Koffee With Karan Season 7 dropped last evening on Disney+ Hotstar and, honestly, that episode brewed a lot of conversation. Koffee With Karan Season 7 saw the two stars give us refreshing chemistry and talking about their dating lives, acting journey, and some inside scoop.

In case you missed watching the episode last night, we compiled a list of 10 funny moments from the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda.

1. Vijay Deverakonda has been a talking point in the show ever since Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the couch with that cheesy conversation. Karan Johar tried his best to get the tea on his relationship status but our man had the funniest replies up his sleeve.



2. When Karan Johar corrected Ananya's grammar.



3. When hickeys took the limelight.



4. Speaking of hickeys, Ananya Panday also made a funny revelation.



5. When Ananya Panday impressed us with her wordplay during Rapid Fire.



6. When Vijay said he had no clue about Ananya hitting on him.



7. When Karan Johar asked Ananya if she had a crush on Aryan (Khan).



8. When Ananya said she wasn't invited for the Liger promotional meet.



9. When Ananya refused to listen about her ex. Only for Vijay to repeat Karan's question again.



10. When Vijay Deverakonda was an absolute sport on Koffee With Karan Season 7.



The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 gave us a really different side of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. You can watch the episode streaming now only on Disney+ Hotstar.



