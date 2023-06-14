Gadar, the movie that still holds cult status even after 12 years of its release, is coming with its sequel within two months.

In the second installment, set during 1971’s Indo-Pakistan War, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) comes back to Pakistan to bring his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) back home.

The movie also features Ameesha Patel, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Rumi Khan and Arjun Dwivedi.

This Anil Sharma directorial is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023.

You can watch the teaser here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the teaser.