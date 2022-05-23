One of the most adorable and precious things to exist on this planet is a solid friendship. And it's pretty much icing on the cake when that's at work - the perfect work best friend.

So when actor Gajraj Rao uploaded this endearing video with his colleague Neena Gupta talking about the everyday struggles of work, we couldn't help but relate!

The duo uploaded a very cute video complaining about the extreme heat, saying, "Onek gorom laagchhe," in Bengali. The message was meant for their boss and Bong camera man, who they were asking for a break.

Clearly, the temperatures are soaring right now and the summer heat really has a grip on everyone. So, the video is relatable both because of this, and the countless times we have wanted a break from work. These two have literally given us a reel to send to our work friends, and laugh over!

Both Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao have worked together in films such as Badhai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and have given us an onscreen duo worth remembering as well.

And no wonder, because they're such great friends in real life too! Here are the comments this cute video received.

Obviously Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are one of the cutest, most adorable friend duos ever. Look at all the love they receive.