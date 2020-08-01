A recent Digital Spy poll has voted Game of Thrones as the greatest TV show of the 21st century. GoT is closely followed by Stranger Things and Doctor Who.

Surprisingly and to the anger to many, Breaking Bad has been placed 5th on the list.

Naturally, this hasn't gone too well with Twitter, especially since Game of Thrones' last season was a shit-sandwich.

A show has to be consistently great from start to finish in order to receive this honor, GOT collapsed like a house of cards towards the end



Besides, we all know Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) is the greatest TV show of the 21st century



Seasons 1-4 were alright. In 5 it started to falter, but still had good episodes. In 6 it fell apart, and by season 8 it was a pile of pig feces, which is probably an insult to pigs.



Now, getting the popular vote means Game of Thrones is popular. But is it the best?