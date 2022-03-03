If you got the chance to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi, then we're sure you came out of the experience pleased and maybe even impressed. The plotline, along with stellar performances by Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh were too potent to overlook.
The film is based on a part of Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of Women from the Ganglands. And this isn't the first time the writer's work has been turned into a film.
Zaidi, who is one of the country's most prominent crime reporters and investigative journalists, is also a prolific author known for his gripping stories on crime, the underworld, government and politics. There are many great films that have come out of Zaidi's stories.
So, here is a list of Hussain Zaidi stories that have been turned in to movies worth a watch. Take a look.
1. Black Friday, 2004
Black Friday stars Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava and Pavan Malhotra and is based on the 1993 Mumbai blasts. And it is an adaptation of Zaidi's Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts.
2. Phantom, 2015
3. Shootout At Wadala, 2013
4. Class Of '83, 2020
Apart from these, there are two projects that Zaidi contributed to as a screenwriter.
Lahore Confidential, 2021
London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy, 2020
Another spy-thriller, London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy, stars the likes of Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa. The story revolves around RAW and their mission to investigate a virus which is believed to have been spread by the Chinese Communist party.
Have you seen all of these?