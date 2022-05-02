It's not every day that we see a woman in charge of a narrative in Bollywood, let alone a sex worker whose profession ruthlessly meets disgusted stares, yet Gangubai Kathiawadi stands as a shining example of precisely that.

This powerful adaptation of S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, offered us many scenes that brazenly crush patriarchy to pieces, but there's one goosebumps-inducing scene that has moved the audience, to say the least.

To put things in perspective, Gangu (Alia Bhatt) discovered her best friend in Kamli (Indira Tiwari), who felt like a bundle of joy in the gloomy brothel.

In a heartbreaking sequence, days after giving birth to her baby, Kamli succumbed to her pain.

While the other women in the brothel were decking her up for her final journey, Gangubai made a statement that sent shivers to the spines of every viewer. She asks for Kamli's legs to be strapped tightly because men, even with the dead, cannot be trusted.

Twitter is sick to its stomach as Gangubai Kathiawadi, through simply one scene, has unveiled society's most heinous facets.

Remember that one episode of Squid Game where the people who mutilate the dead to sell off their organs said they fxcked a dead women's body before cutting her up. I already couldn't stand the blood on the screen and that information just made me wanna vomit more — it ain't what it is (ave) (@Avourrito) April 29, 2022

Not all men is still too many https://t.co/PZiu3I2l0V — Steve Rogers (@SteveRogers1943) April 30, 2022

This film really made me respect Alia in a different way as an actor....also SLB really outdid himself with #GangubaiKathiawadiOnNetflix https://t.co/qoYbrcr1Bp — Renee (@Aditiya_renee) April 30, 2022

sooo disgusting but sadly true https://t.co/NKgfr3giIF — Manisha⁷ | 2022.06.10 (@AgustD_793) April 30, 2022

just finished this scene. now that I’ve gotten through most of the movie, this line feels even worse. https://t.co/AJYW3L2rxF — mj | ¡35! (@naagnoolantics) May 1, 2022

The set and cinematography are on fire. Alia Bhatt improves so well and I think now she's one of the best bollywood actress. She really ate that.



And Sanjay Leela Bhansali never fails me, since Devdas https://t.co/Qy9uyj1Sga — Ms. Wongratch (@kamiIasarp) April 30, 2022

Men that raped lizard 🌚

Can't trust them https://t.co/CJnjbm4tBX — Big Baby Tasleemoh😊 (@Lademmi) April 29, 2022

Men are getting offended in comments.

Fyi - A cow and a monitor lizard was raped in india last month. https://t.co/jJg18yjdkt — Sarb (@ChandlerStinso1) May 2, 2022

when i say i dont dare to go out on night walks alone i mean it https://t.co/nSbSo7gkdW — rt pinned💤 (@jjkoohyck) April 29, 2022

It's all the more unsettling because this sequence has depicted a raw and real issue prevailing in the society.