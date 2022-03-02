Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi is a hit among the audience in the first week of its release. The film that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role also has an amazing supporting cast, including a few lesser seen faces.

One of them is Indira Tiwari. The actor plays the role of Kamli, Gangu's best friend, in the film.

When Gangu's lover leaves her in one of Kamathipura's brothels, Kamli lent her an ear. She taught her how things at Sheela masi's brothel worked and everything it takes to be a prostitute.

From how to woo customers to how to take a stand for oneself, Kamli got Gangu started at the brothel. Gradually, the two become inseparable. Indira Tiwari nails the role.

A National School Of Drama (NSD) alumni, Indira Tiwari was first seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Aarakshan (2011) in the role of a student. She appeared in a few more films later but was not really noticed.

Her big break came with Serious Men, a Netflix film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Her portrayal of Oja Mani, a Tamil housewife was really convincing. She caught the attention of acclaimed filmmakers and even managed to steal the show from Nawazuddin on quite a few occasions in the film.

Then came Nazarband. Her act as a Bihari migrant worker in the national award-winning Hindi film was applauded all over the world.

She was so into the character that it was reported that she didn't even wash her hair for four months to stay true to the role.

The 30-year-old actor then got the role of Kamli in Gangubai Kathiawadi and is getting rave reviews for playing a friend Gangu can always count on.

Indira Tiwari is an actor bursting with talent and is surely one to be watched closely. She will next be seen with Ankur Wadhave in a short film titled Bichauliya.