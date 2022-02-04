The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi was released today and it looks like a celebration of Alia Bhatt's career-defining film.

Opening the chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film takes a deep dive into the life of Gangubai Kothewali (Alia Bhatt), a woman whose personality is symbolic to courage in the 1960s.

The film attempts to shed light on the rise of a simple girl from Kamathipura who reluctantly embraces her doomed fate but flips it into her favour like a queen that she is. She not only rises to power but scripts history with her steely personality.

We also spot Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Kareem Lala who happens to cross paths with Gangu in her young age.

The presence of Vijay Raaz is an absolute surprise for the viewers and by the first glimpse of the trailer, we see him playing a eunuch Razia who also seems to give a fierce competition to Gangu.

Wait, did we also witness Jim Sarbh with Alia in the closing shots of the trailer? Give me the tickets already!

This Bhansali film, in keeping with his reputation, screams grandiose and appears to be quite promising.

You can watch the film in your nearest theatres starting from 25th Feb.

Watch the entire trailer here.

All the images are screengrabs from the trailer unless mentioned otherwise.