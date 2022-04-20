I believe that one of the things that keeps people glued to reality TV shows is getting to watch all the juicy couple drama unfold. You know, all the times we saw romance brew between two people on Splitsvilla, Roadies or Bigg Boss, and then waited to see what'll happen to the couple once the show ends?

Yep, the emotional investment is right up there. Though many times, a lot of our favourite couples end up splitting up soon after the show ends. Which is exactly why we've compiled this list of couples who broke up after dating each other on National telly. Take a look!

1. Prince Narula and Anuki Tchokhonelidze

Apparently, the two dated each other after Splitsvilla as well, but eventually, ended up parting ways once Narula entered Bigg Boss.

2. Anupama Verma and Aryan Vaid

Aryan Vaid and Anupama Verma had been in a relationship years before they saw each other again on Bigg Boss season 1. And they fell for each other all over again on the show. But unfortunately, the couple parted ways pretty soon after they exited!

3. Utkarsh Gupta and Sana Sayyad

Utkarsh Gupta and Sana Sayyad were seen together on Splitsvilla's season 8 but ultimately, they split up. In fact, rumours of Sana Sayyad dating Ashwini Koul (from season 7) sprouted up later.

4. Sara Khan and Ali Merchant

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant fell in love during Bigg Boss 4 and even got married on the show. So naturally, it came as a shock when the couple divorced each other, after only 2 months of exiting the show.

5. Vishal Karwal and Shraddha Haribhai

Vishal Karwal and Shraddha Haribhai were quite the couple during Splitsvilla's first season. But unfortunately, even these two parted ways shortly after the show ended.

6. Ashwini Koul and Sanjana Ganesh

Ashwini Koul and Sanjana Ganesh fell in love during Splitsvilla's 7th season. Though they dated for a little while, but broke up after some time, once the show ended. And today, both Ganesh and Koul are happy with their respective partners.

7. Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel were seen together on Bigg Boss' Season 4. The the two were evidently interested in each other on the show, but their connection fizzled out soon after they left the show.

8. Gurmeet Singh Rehal and Kavya Khurana

Something similar happened in Gurmeet Singh Rehal and Kavya Khurana's case. Though the two of them were quite interested in one another during their gig on Splitsvilla 9, they eventually went their separate ways after the show ended.

9. Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon's romance began brewing on Bigg Boss' season 7 however, they two split up soon after they exited the show. But there seem to be no hard feelings between them, as Tandon even sent his best wishes to Khan before her wedding to choreographer Zaid Darbar.

10. Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Sehgal

Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Sehgal got together on Bigg Boss 5 but also broke up soon after they left the show.

11. Siddharth Bhardwaj and Sakshi Pradhan

Siddharth Bhardwaj and Sakshi Pradhan were probably one of the most controversial couples on Splitsvilla, but once again, they went their own ways after the show ended.

12. Karan Singh Grover And Nicole Alvares

Karan Singh Grover and Nicole Alvares were rumoured to be dating one another during their stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but they broke up shortly after they left the show. And the rest as we know, is history.

13. Yana Gupta And Salman Yusuff Khan

Yana Gupta And Salman Yusuff Khan also began seeing each other on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and though they continued to date for six months post the show, they unfortunately called it off after that.

Well, I guess whatever happens, happens for a reason.