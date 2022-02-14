So, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and has received a mixed response so far.

While some are lauding the beautiful cinematography of the movie, others are dissing the movie for its poor storyline. In the middle of all this, the official Instagram handle of Dharma Movies, the production company of the movie, accidentally posted a self-deprecating tweet on its story.

Although later they deleted the story, people had already seen it and no one could get over it. The tweet was a dig at the movie Gehraiyaan, as a netizen had put forward his micro-review of the film, saying that the film gave him 'brain damage'.

the only gehraiyaan after watching #Gehraiyaan are the one's in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) February 12, 2022

When people saw the story posted on the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions, they reacted on Twitter. Most of them attributed the blunder to an intern who must have uploaded the story thinking it was their personal profile. Or was it intended, having watched Gehraiyaan?

Someone give the dharma intern who posted this a medal 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgVo3QCuVZ — Navi (@NaviKRStan) February 12, 2022

Negative publicity babu bhaiya!

Making people curious to watch the shit people been talking about, isme bhi fomo hota hai logo ko. — Palak🤡 (@Woh_meow_hai) February 13, 2022

If even their interns had brains they won't be making movies like Gehraiyaan..Upar tak brain deficit hai😂😂 https://t.co/K7fQfexjTO — Megha (@PerplexdPisces) February 14, 2022

Jab Social Media interen whatsapp karnewali image galati se Insta pe daal de… — Alok Sharma (@toonfactory) February 13, 2022

Great honesty. Very open to genuine feedback — Shivendra Peesapati (@shiva_25993) February 13, 2022

Lol , admin has watched it twice I think 😂 — Nirvana☘ (@MilifeMyChoices) February 13, 2022

Lmfaoo @DharmaMovies insane social media manager you’ve got. Give him a raise for the warning that he’s given to people so that they don’t lose their braincells. 💀 https://t.co/gNWDXhqlQg — Manas (@tbemanas) February 13, 2022

Netizens couldn't stop admiring the "courage" and "honesty" of the admin who had posted the Twitter review of the film, Gehraiyaan. And that's how you 'self-burn'.

brain damage is deep, but KJo's Dharma just burnt themselves #Gehraiyaan https://t.co/3qp2eF3GEA — Keshav K Rajbux (@keshavrajbux) February 13, 2022

no way they thought it's a positive review 😭🤣 — sah3b (@sahebabdullah) February 13, 2022

When all you wanna do is sleep but you've got bills to pay. 🥲 https://t.co/UsWqXQI3cA — Farishta 🧚‍♂️ (@issaaafaar) February 13, 2022

When you are on your notice period 😭 https://t.co/npBLko1jvz — suchi (@suche_04) February 13, 2022

This is what happened when dharma insta account handles by alia bhatt — vinayak ~ᴰʰᵃᵃᵏᵃᵈ (@jotaro2712) February 13, 2022

Always pay your interns well! https://t.co/v6jInosMg5 — Girish Iyer (@lambulatak) February 13, 2022

I bet that intern had a grudge on the manager. Dharma was a victim here (there's always a first). Fire the manager instead. https://t.co/jSSpFXwB2t — HYPOCRITE HIPPIE (@BastiKaSwaad) February 13, 2022

The user whose tweet on Gehraiyaan was reposted on the handle also shared the screenshot of the hilarious gaffe and said that the intern who posted that would be 'getting fired' now.

Some intern is getting fired 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ay7Hns4rZL — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, I, an intern: apna kaam toh badiya chal raha hai na?

You never know when an intern has their sass mode on.