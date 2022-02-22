The best part about watching movies is getting lost in the world it showcases, at least for me. And this is exactly why, when someone points out the teensy-weensy continuity errors in the screenplay, we go from "ohhh!" to "bruhhh?".

First of all, let me shed some light on what "continuity error" is, and make myself feel proud. As movies are filmed in different shots, the shift in the scene before and after the cut should have the same setting: props, costumes and dress up. This "continuation" is important, or else, it disrupts the viewing experience. And if it gets caught, the film also ends up being trolled.

And Bollywood is kinda pro in making such continuity errors.

1. Vijayalakshmi's hair magically tie itself up in Queen.

When Lisa aka Vijayalakshmi rescues Rani from the cops, the scene that follows shows the two bonding. As Vijayalakshmi tells Rani about her son Vicky, her hair is loose, but in the very next shot when she picks up Vicky, her hair is neatly tied up. Now that's some hostess tricks she's got up her sleeves.

2. The glass changes it's shape in this scene in Tum Bin.

While the glass of drink in the hero's hand is round, in the beginning, his tears make it conical and smaller, just like his poor broken heart.

3. The mehendi on Rani's hand in Queen become darker with passing days.

When Rani leaves for Paris, a close-up shot of her hands at the airport show the faded mehendi on her hands as it was a while after her wedding was called off. But as soon as she lands in the city of lights, her mehendi shines brighter because when in Paris, do as the Eiffel Tower does.

4. Krrish's shirt turns into a full-sleeved one during a pop sequence and remains short-sleeved for the rest of the time.

Yes, we know Krrish had some "jaadui" powers, but increasing and decreasing the length of your shirt is another magic altogether. In the song Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram, we can see Krrish's muscular arms breathing for life for most of the time with the short (and uneasily tight) sleeves, but during his solo pop sequence, the shirt tada-s into a (better) long-sleeved one.

5. The field in the iconic DDLJ scene changes from a green grassland to a yellow mustard farm.

Yeah, love transforms the world into a brighter place with blooms and all, but crop cultivation... At the beginning of the song Tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam, the field in which Simran is standing is a green grassland (with even a cow). But as soon as she starts running towards her love Raaaaaj, the fields transform into a sarson ka khet.

6. Poo's different pair of sandals change to matching ones in the same prom.

None of us can forget the encounter between Poo and Rohan when she steps out wearing different pairs of sandals. But in the same prom, she went to, her Cinderella moment happened, as she was wearing the correct, matching pair of heels. Talk of the modern fairy godmother.

7. The glass of water Tia was drinking from changes randomly in Gehraiyaan.

In the case of legit parched people, Tia had to change her glass of water in the exact next cut because someone in the crew might have been thirsty... It's not them, it's the human weakness for water.

One thing unresolved in #Gehraiyaan is how Tia’s glass transformed in this scene when she never put it down? 😆 pic.twitter.com/PFGG5aohcZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 21, 2022

8. Black stockings made a guest appearance in Aaliya's attire.

We can clearly see that there's no sign of any stockings underneath Aaliya's trousers in the song Kamli in Dhoom 3. But behold the magic, as black stockings appear as soon as she removes her jumper.

9. The tomatoes thrown at Rahul and Anjali on the stage disappear without a trace.

The audience throws rotten tomatoes at Rahul and Anjali for bad lip-syncing, but they probably came with self-cleaning technology as we see no tomatoes thereafter.

Bollywood, a little attention, please?