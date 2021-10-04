Recently, actor Ghanshyam Kaka, who courted widespread fame for his portrayal of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, passed away due to cancer at the age of 77.

An actor whose impeccable comic timing left people thoroughly impressed, Ghanshyam Nayak was integral to the success of TMKOC.

And while Nattu Kaka will always remain an immemorable role, the character that I recognize Ghanshyam Nayak as, is Vitthal Kaka from Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai.

In a crowd of novel and memorable supporting characters, from Madhusudhan Phupha to tech 'guru' Dushyant, Vitthal Kaka occupied a far more subtle place - he had no distinctive character traits or dialogue that set him apart.

And yet, he became a permanent fixture on the show, and in our hearts. Thanks to Ghanshyam Nayak's effortless performance.

Ghanshyam Nayak was an expert at situational comedy, who could leave the audience in splits with just a single dialogue or expression. And it was when he played Vitthal Kaka, Maya Sarabhai's house help, that I first got a glimpse of that talent.

Though he wasn't one of the leading characters, his innocent quips and beguiling expressions never failed to amuse me. Whether it was his interactions with Maya or his never-ending supply of Rosesh and Sahil's childhood antics, Vitthal Kaka was an integral part of the Sarabhai universe.

The show may have ended but Ghanshyam Nayak's inimitable act, will never be forgotten.

All images are screenshots from Disney+Hotstar, unless specified otherwise.