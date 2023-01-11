SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which broke several records, garnered love across the world soon after its release. From an intriguing plotline and dance sequences to a blockbuster background score, this action-packed movie had the correct amount of everything. The movie, which received nominations for several national and international awards, bagged a Golden Globe Award for Naatu Naatu, in the Best Original Song category.
The movie was also nominated for the Best Non-English Language Film category. However, ‘Argentina, 1985’ bagged the winning title.
MM Keeravani, the music composer of the song, accepted the award and gave a powerful speech on the stage. He thanked everyone and expressed his gratitude.
Needless to mention, netizens shared their excitement over the big win. A bunch of people, including other celebrities, took to their social media accounts and congratulated the team.
The Golden Globes, which are being held in Los Angeles, is being hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.
RRR team, you truly deserve every bit of this!