SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which broke several records, garnered love across the world soon after its release. From an intriguing plotline and dance sequences to a blockbuster background score, this action-packed movie had the correct amount of everything. The movie, which received nominations for several national and international awards, bagged a Golden Globe Award for Naatu Naatu, in the Best Original Song category.

The winner for Best Song – Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

The movie was also nominated for the Best Non-English Language Film category. However, ' Argentina, 1985' bagged the winning title.

MM Keeravani, the music composer of the song, accepted the award and gave a powerful speech on the stage. He thanked everyone and expressed his gratitude.

Needless to mention, netizens shared their excitement over the big win. A bunch of people, including other celebrities, took to their social media accounts and congratulated the team.

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏

Golden Globes Best Original Song – Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

So happy to hear the news.. #NaatuNaatu first ever asian song to win #GoldenGlobes2023 Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie

My heartiest congratulations to @ssrajamouli sir and @mmkeeravaani Garu..waking upto this is a proud moment,history has been made ♥️ Jai hind 🇮🇳 — Aakanksha Singh (@aakanksha_s30) January 11, 2023

Mee Naatu kottudu ki globe oogipoyindi!!



Big congratulations and respect to Shri. @mmkeeravaani garu for winning the golden globe marking the march for an Oscar !! All the best for the academy awards sir 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/3ImgnXOvC1 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 11, 2023

The whole nation will be grooving to #NaatuNaatu tonight. This is fantastic 👏🏻👏🏻 an incredibly proud moment for Indian Cinema. Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and Team #RRR for the win!#GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/geQMQge8gq — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) January 11, 2023

naatu naatu wouldn't have got massive success if not for charan and tarak's dance, they had a major part of contribution for the song success. PERIODT. — ` 𝐬 | naatunaatuwongoldenglobes 彡 ࣪ (@sruayy) January 11, 2023

Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song! https://t.co/1Z8QITdWJj — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) January 11, 2023

Pure joy ☺️

Great to see India on the global stage again 🇮🇳 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie https://t.co/yPMIvmdtNv — Vivek Siva (@iamviveksiva) January 11, 2023

What an achievement! Long due global recognition for one of the best of our generation, the great composer M M Keeravani! #NaatuNaatu #RRR #GoldenGlobes2023 — 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗷𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗵,(पंडित) (@Prajapatisantoh) January 11, 2023

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . 🤘🏻🌋 #RRRMovie #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/awbMIc6ObA — SHEKHAR SIHAG (@SihagShekhar) January 11, 2023

This is definitely a watershed moment for Telegu and overall Indian film industry! #GoldenGlobes #NaatuNaatu https://t.co/xNF8BxMBFV — Soumen Mukherjee 😷 (@MrrMukherjee) January 11, 2023

The Golden Globes, which are being held in Los Angeles, is being hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

RRR team, you truly deserve every bit of this!